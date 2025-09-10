Team India Secure Their Fastest Win In T20I Cricket History During Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE

Image: BCCI/X

India created history in their Asia Cup 2025 opener by recording their fastest win in T20I cricket. Chasing a modest target of 58 set by UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India completed the chase in just 4.3 overs, finishing with an astonishing 93 balls to spare. The victory showcased India’s dominance and aggressive approach in the shortest format.

The Indian batting lineup displayed clinical execution, combining fearless stroke play with sharp running between the wickets. Every batter contributed to maintaining a relentless pace, leaving the UAE bowlers struggling to make an impact. The win also highlighted India’s depth in batting, as the team efficiently chased even a low-pressure target.

This historic performance surpassed India’s previous record for the largest T20I win in terms of balls remaining, which was achieved on November 5, 2021, against Scotland, when India had 81 balls to spare. By breaking this record, India set a new benchmark for efficiency and dominance in T20I cricket.

India’s explosive start in the Asia Cup sends a clear message to their rivals, demonstrating their ability to chase any target with precision and intent. The team’s combination of aggression, timing, and strategic running makes them a formidable side in the ongoing tournament.

What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say To UAE Captain Muhammad Waseem Before The Toss At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Video

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again showed his trademark humour and charm during the Asia Cup 2025 as he shared a light-hearted moment with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem before the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Just as the two captains stood alongside the match referee for the toss, Suryakumar cheekily turned to Waseem and said, “Idhar mat dekho” (Don’t look here), in a playful tone. The comment, seemingly made just before tossing the coin, caught Waseem off-guard and drew laughter from him and those nearby.

Despite the moment of humour, Suryakumar was all business when it mattered. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, sticking with a strategy that has served them well in UAE conditions. The decision was made considering the pitch’s tendency to play better under lights and the team’s confidence in chasing.

India’s fans found even more reason to smile as their captain combined cricketing smarts with quick wit on the field.