 Ozempic or Bariatric? Reason Behind Arjuna Ranatunga's Unimaginable Weight Loss Revealed!
Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga was almost un-recognizable following a stunning weight transformation.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Arjuna Ranatunga has completed a drastic weight transformation | Image Credits: Instagram/ Arjuna Ranatunga, X/ Sanath jayasuriya

Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has stunned the cricketing world. In a recent image shared by Sanath Jayasuriya, Ranatunga appeared unrecognisable having undergone a complete weight transformation. Ranatunga was known for his bulky figure, but appeared leaner and fitter much to the surprise of fans.

The picture soon went viral on social media given Ranatunga's drastic transformation. Some feared a health issue that had seen the former Sri Lankan captain shed much of his weight. Some wondered whether Ranatunga had opted for weight loss medicine heading into the latter years of his life.

Real Reason behind Arjuna Ranatunga's weight loss

Arjuna Ranatunga struggled with several health issued following the end of his playing career. Even while playing, the Sri lanka captain revealed he would regularly intake painkillers. Doctors had even suggested him to stop playing for the sake of his health.

In 2024, Ranatunga underwent bariatric surgery. The surgery helps in improving metabolism by modifying the digestive system. Ranatunga since the surgery has maintained a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking at a testimonial, Ranatunga mentioned that several members of his family had undergone the procedure.

"It is not the size or the appearance, it is the health issue I go through. After 6 months, I started feeling really well. I can climb, I can sit on the ground, I can do a lot of things I couldn't do for the last 10 years. I used to have sleep apnea, I was close to being diabetic and I had polycythemia. Now everything's gone off," Ranatunga said.

Ranatunga enjoyed a distinguisedh international career for Sri Lanka. In a career spanning 18 years, the left-hander smashed 5105 runs in Tests, with a further 7456 runs in ODIs.

He led his country to the World Cup title in 1996. Since retiring, Ranatunga has served as a politican in the country's cabinet while has also essayed several roles in cricket administration.

