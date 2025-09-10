Shocking Scenes! St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Players And An Official Robbed At Gunpoint In Barbados During CPL 2025

Image: WIPA/X

In a shocking incident in Barbados, two players from the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and a CPL official were robbed at gunpoint early on September 9, 2025. The group had stopped for food on their way back to the hotel after attending a private event. That’s when armed men approached them and stole their valuables and jewellery.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident. During the robbery, one of the attackers accidentally dropped a gun, which was later recovered by the police. An investigation is now underway.

Both the CPL management and the team have confirmed that the players and staff are safe and cooperating with the authorities. The incident has raised serious questions about security during the tournament.

Despite the scary situation, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are set to play their next match against the Barbados Royals on September 11 at Kensington Oval. Extra security will be in place to keep players safe.

Unbelievable Scenes! Shai Hope Gets Out Hit-Wicket Off A Wide Ball In Bizarre CPL 2025 Dismissal; Video

In a moment that left fans and commentators alike in disbelief, Shai Hope of the Guyana Amazon Warriors was dismissed in one of the most bizarre ways imaginable during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

While batting at a steady 39 runs off 28 balls, Hope attempted a reverse ramp shot to a delivery from Knight Riders' bowler Terrance Hinds. The ball was well outside the off-stump, and Hope, aiming for a stylish shot, lost his balance and inadvertently struck the stumps with the toe end of his bat.

This rare occurrence resulted in a 'hit wicket' dismissal off a wide ball, an event so unusual that it has quickly become a talking point among cricket enthusiasts.