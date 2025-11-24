 Watch: Smriti Mandhana's Father Performs On Stage During Sangeet Ceremony Before Heart Attack
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Smriti Mandhana's wedding on Sunday, November 23 with Palash Muchhal was postponed after her father suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital. The ceremony was originally set to take place in her hometown in Maharashtra. While the family has urged everyone to respect their privacy during this time, a video has gone viral on social media where Smriti's father Sriniwas Mandhana, can be seen performing dance during the sangeet ceremony.

article-image

Smriti Mandhana father's health update

Tuhin Mishra, manager of Indian cricketer Smriti provided an update on her father's health. Speaking to media he said, “When Mandhana's father, Sriniwas Mandhana, was having breakfast in the morning, he started feeling unwell. We waited for a while for the condition to improve, but it deteriorated. We did not take any risk and called the ambulance immediately, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he is right now under observation. Smriti loves her father very much, and she has decided that the marriage will be postponed until her father recovers. I would request that all respect their privacy now,” 

Mandhana’s family doctor Dr Naman Shah said a medical team is monitoring the health condition of her father. "At around 1.30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana got left-sided chest pain, we call it 'angina' in medical term. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent ambulance, he was shifted to hospital. We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him in observation," he told PTI.

Smriti announces engagement in Bollywood style

Earlier on Thursday, Smriti had announced her engagement to Palash through a choreographed Instagram reveal featuring her India teammates Jemmimah, Shreyanka, Arundhati and Radha. The five players performed a neatly coordinated routine to “Samjho Ho Hi Gaya” from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. In the final frame, Mandhana unveiled her wedding ring, finally putting an end to long-standing rumours.

article-image

In one viral video, Smriti and Palash were seen dancing to the Bollywood hit 'Tenu Leke' at what appeared to be their sangeet ceremony. The clip, shared by Smriti's opening partner Shafali Verma, showed the couple playfully grooving to the song amid loud cheers, before they were joined by teammates Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Jemmimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav, who danced to 'Uyyi Amma' and 'Cutiepie'.

