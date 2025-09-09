Sportvot x FPJ: DVSP Lala Cup (Season 3) Witness Thrilling Match As Rajgor Titans Triumph

The DVSP Lala Cup (Season 3) witnessed a thrilling contest as Rajgor Titans registered a commanding 26-run victory over Bajrang Bhatts, showcasing brilliance with both bat and ball.

Batting first, Rajgor Titans got off to a flying start as Aayush Joshi played a blistering innings of 28 runs from just 10 balls, setting the tone for his side. He was well supported by Anand Vadia, who contributed a steady 19 runs off 7 deliveries, while cameos from Navya (7 off 4) and Harsh Yati (6 off 2) pushed the total to a challenging 69/8 in 5 overs. Despite the runs flowing quickly, Bajrang Bhatts’ bowlers showed their grit, with Darshan M emerging as the standout, grabbing 3 wickets for just 9 runs in his over. He was well backed by Harmesh V (2/9), while Dhaval J (2/19) also chipped in with key breakthroughs.

Chasing 70 for victory, Bajrang Bhatts faced early setbacks and were never able to build strong partnerships. Akshat R (4 off 7) and Dhaval J (2 off 4) fell cheaply, putting pressure on the middle order. However, it was Darshan M once again who stood tall for his side, playing a counter-attacking knock of 25 runs in just 6 balls, keeping his team’s hopes alive. But with wickets tumbling around him, the chase fell short. Rajgor Titans’ bowling unit was spot-on, with Hiren (2/2) delivering a dream over, supported by Navya (2/7), while Anand Vadia (1/10) and Manav Vadiya (1/4) struck at crucial moments.

Eventually, Bajrang Bhatts were restricted to 43/7 in 5 overs, handing Rajgor Titans a comprehensive 26-run win. The Titans’ all-round dominance highlighted their strength, with match-winning contributions both in batting and bowling, while Bajrang Bhatts were left to rue missed opportunities despite Darshan M’s lone fight with both bat and ball.