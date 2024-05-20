KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Ahmedabad? Here’s The Weather Forecast For May 21

SRH skipper Pat Cummins and KKR captain Shreyas Iyer | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21.

Kolkata Knight Riders finished the league stage as the table toppers with 20 points while Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the second spot on the points table with 16 points. KKR managed to finish on top of the points table after their clash against Gujarat Titans was abandoned without a toss due to heavy showers in Ahmedabad on May 13 and Rajasthan Royals' defeat to Punjab Kings in Guwahti on May 15.

SRH, on the other hand, secured top 2 finish after defeating Punjab Kings in their final league stage match against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 19.

The Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is unlikely to face any rain disruptions as the weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be clear and conducive for the entire game.

As per Accuweather, Ahmedabad weather will experience humidity with a temperature of 31 degree Celsius on the night of the Qualifier 1 between KKR and SRH. There is no expectation of thunderstorms or rain, and the cloud cover is anticipated to be just 2%.

The Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to be exciting and thrilling as both teams will look to best foot forward in order to directly book their spots. Two teams are strong favourites to win the IPL trophy this team, given their impressive campaigns in the ongoing season of the tournament.

Returning of Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir as captain and mentor, respectively, Kolkata Knight Riders witnessed a big turnaround compared to their previous seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the IPL 2023, KKR finished at the seventh on the points table with six wins in their 14 outings and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad have been performing well under the dynamic leadership of Pat Cummins. Hyderabad-based IPL franchise splurged a whopping INR 20.50 crore to rope in Cummins at the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai in December and later appointed him as a captain of the team. Pat Cummins's success as an Australia captain last year led to his appointment as a captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.