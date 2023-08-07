ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia Name Uncapped Duo In Their Provisional 18-Member Squad, Marnus Labuschagne Axed

Australia national cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australia have named their provisional 18-man squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup set to take place in India later this year. Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped from the line-up, while the duo in Aaron Hardie and Tanveer Sangha have bolted into the squad. The extended 18-man squad will also compete in the ODI series against South Africa and India.

Australia's 18-man squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)