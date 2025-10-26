 Video: Bollywood Actor Varun Dhawan Meets Former MMA Fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov During UFC 321 In Abu Dhabi
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted at the at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena for the UFC 321 event as he met former MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. With Khabib Nurmagomedov getting mobbed for selfies, Dhawan managed to meet him for a couple of seconds before the former walked off as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
article-image
Varun Dhawan meets Khabib Nurmagomedov. | (Credits: X)

The likes of Umar Nurmagomedov, Tom Aspinall and Mario Bautista were in action during Saturday afternoon in Abu Dhabi. The event was a landmark one, given Aspinall had returned to the octagon following a 455-day absence as he put his world heavyweight title on the line against Ciryl Gane.

Watch the below video as Varun Dhawan meets Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane ends in no contest, Umar Nurmagomedov comprehensively beats Mario Bautista

Meanwhile, the bout between Aspinall and Gane witnessed shocking turn of events as it came to a disappointing end, finishing in a no contest. With Gane accidentally poking the defending champion's eye, it rendered him not to be able to continue any further. Both fighters traded heavy blows at the Octagon one after the other. At one stage, Gane unleashed a sharp jab as blood poured from Aspinall’s nose.

Aspinall, in turn, came up with powerful kicks, keeping himself afloat. After Gane accidentally poked Aspinall's both eyes, referee Jason Herzog immediately stopped the fight and called the doctor to attend to the champion. Although Aspinall was given ample time to recover, he couldn't continue any further. Gane expressed regret about how the fight ended and said, as quoted by Sports Tak after the match:

"I feel sorry at first, I’m very sorry for the fans. I’m sorry for Tom Aspinall. I’m sorry for myself. We put a lot of energy into this fight, and I’m disappointed, but this is the sport."

Nurmagomedov (19-1), meanwhile, secured a key victory over Mario Bautisa (16-3), with a consistent performance throughout.

