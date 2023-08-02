 Ashes 2023: England & Australia Handed Hefty Fines, Docked WTC Points For Slow Over-Rate
Ashes 2023: England & Australia Handed Hefty Fines, Docked WTC Points For Slow Over-Rate

Both England and Australia will have to let go of 5 per cent of their match fee and one World Test Championship point for ever over short.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
England and Australia have received heavy penalties for not maintaining the correct over-rates during the recently-concluded Ashes 2023 series in the UK which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Both teams will have to let go of 5 per cent of their match fee and one World Test Championship point for ever over short.

"Australia have been docked 10 WTC points from the recently-concluded Ashes series for a slow over-rate in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, while England lost 19 points combined for falling behind in four of the five Tests.

"Teams earn 12 points for a Test win, four points for a draw and no points for a loss in the WTC. Typically, a team needs to bowl 90 overs in a day," the International Cricket Council stated on Wednesday.

How and when England & Australia lost WTC points

England fell two overs short in the first Test at Edgbaston, nine in the second Test at Lord's, three in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and five in the last and final Test at The Oval.

Australia were handed a 50 percent fine of their match fee (five percent for each over short with a maximum of 50 percent) for 10 overs in Manchester (fourth Test).

England have been fined 10 percent for the first Test, 45 percent for the second, 15 percent for the fourth, and 25 percent for the fifth of their match fee for slow-over rate offences in the first two and the last two Tests respectively.

England were docked two points for slow over-rate in the first Test, according to the new regulations, which were applied retrospectively from the start of the third edition of the World Test Championship. This penalty supersedes previously announced sanctions.

