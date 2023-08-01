From Pat Cummins' Edgbaston Heroics To Chris Woakes' All-Round Exploits: Ashes 2023 Highlights

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023

Joe Root opens the 2023 Ashes series with a century on day 1 of the first Test.

Usman Khawaja roars after scoring his first Test hundred in England.

England seamer Ollie Robinson gave an expletive-laden send-off to Usman Khawaja on day 3 of the first Ashes Test.

Pat Cummins celebrates after steering Australia to a come-from-behind victory at Edgbaston.

Steve Smith scored a pristine hundred in the first innings of the 2nd Test at Lord's.

Nathan Lyon gets emotional after suffering a calf injury during day 2 of the 2nd Test at Lord's.

Nathan Lyon limps out to bat despite his calf injury on day 4 at Lord's.

Ashes 2023 finds its first flashpoint as Alex Carey affects a stumping of Jonny Bairstow, leaving England fans infuriated

England captain Ben Stokes smashed three sixes to reach his hundred as they chase 371 for victory at Lord's.

Josh Hazlewood mocks Ben Stokes after dismissing him for 155 at Lord's. Australia later won by 43 runs.

A returning Mitchell Marsh blazes a ton in the 3rd Test at Headingley after Australia's top-order wobble.

Playing his first match of Ashes 2023, Mark Wood took a fifer with his brute pace.

Ben Stokes' 80 in the first innings at Headingley kept Australia to a 26-run lead from above 100.

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner for a record 17th time in Test cricket at Headingley.

Moeen Ali broke Australia's back with key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith on day 3

Travis Head hammered 77 to give Australia a fighting 250 to defend.

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood stayed till the end to take England home at Headingley.

Day 1 of the 4th Test in Manchester saw Stuart Broad reach 600 Test wickets.

After England bowled Australia out for 317, Zak Crawley struck a 93-ball 100 and blazed away to 189.

Jonny Bairstow returned to form with the bat, but was left stranded at 99.

Marnus Labuschagne's first Test century on English soil kept England at bay and ensured Australia will retain the Ashes.

Day 1 of the fifth Test at Oval saw Mitchell Starc take 4 wickets and produced a magical delivery to stun Ben Stokes.

However, Harry Brook's 85 gave England a fighting total of 283.

Jonny Bairstow's poor run-out cost England the wicket of Steve Smith on 44. Smith went on to make 71 before being dismissed.

Joe Root top-scored with 91 in England's second innings.

At the end of day 3 of the 5th Test, Stuart Broad announced his retirement from professional cricket.

The Australians give Stuart Broad a guard of honour on day 4. Broad hit a six on the last ball of his career.

David Warner and Usman Khawaja walk off after their unbroken 135-run stand on day 4.

Ben Stokes loses control of the ball after catching one off Steve Smith's glove on day 5 at Oval.

Chris Woakes picked up the key wicket of Steve Smith on day 5 to lift England.

Stuart Broad took a wicket off the final ball of his professional career as England won by 49 runs.

Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad walk in arm to arm after retiring from Test cricket.

Australia retain the urn for the 4th time on the trot as skipper Pat Cummins poses with it.

