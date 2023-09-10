 'Does Shreyas Iyer Know That He Has A Back Spasm?': Fans Left Confused As India Bring In KL Rahul For Super 4 vs Pakistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Does Shreyas Iyer Know That He Has A Back Spasm?': Fans Left Confused As India Bring In KL Rahul For Super 4 vs Pakistan

'Does Shreyas Iyer Know That He Has A Back Spasm?': Fans Left Confused As India Bring In KL Rahul For Super 4 vs Pakistan

Fans have been left confused as Team India swap Shreyas Iyer for KL Rahul in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Pakistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Shreyas Iyer out of Team India's Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo due to back spasm, fans have been left confused. At the toss, captain Rohit Sharma announced that the right-handed batter has back spasm and KL Rahul's return. While certain fans have been left confused, others concerned as the 2023 World Cup is fast approaching.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Dethroned As No.1 ODI Team Ahead Of Super 4 Clash Against India
article-image

Iyer made his much-awaited return from back injury to the national team against Pakistan in first-round clash in Kandy. He hit 3 boundaries in an enterprising innings of 14 before a short-pitched delivery from Haris Rauf got the better of him. The 28-year-old sustained a back injury during the four-Test series against Australia and missed IPL 2023, World Test Championship Final and a few more series following that.

Iyer has undoubtedly been the mainstay for India in ODIs at No.4. In 21 innings at that spot, the Mumbai-born cricketer has made 819 runs at 45.50 along with 5 half-centuries and a couple of tons. Hence, fans are worried about whether his back injury has returned and would impact his chances of playing in the showpiece event, beginning on October 5th.

Pakistan win the toss and put India into bat:

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and have elected to field first. The Men in Green retained the same playing XI that beat Bangladesh in their first Super 4 clash. Aside from bringing in KL Rahul, India also brought back Jasprit Bumrah for Mohammed Shami.

Read Also
'My Tendon Was Ripped Apart': KL Rahul Opens Up On His Injury Ahead Of Likely Comeback In Sunday's...
article-image

Here's how fans have reacted to Shreyas Iyer's back injury ahead of the critical game:

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yeh Naye Shehzade Ke Liye': Shaheen Afridi Wins Hearts As He Gives A Gift To New Dad Jasprit...

'Yeh Naye Shehzade Ke Liye': Shaheen Afridi Wins Hearts As He Gives A Gift To New Dad Jasprit...

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Media Manager, PCB GM Under Scanner For Visiting Colombo Casino; Viral...

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Media Manager, PCB GM Under Scanner For Visiting Colombo Casino; Viral...

Cristiano Ronaldo Offers His Marrakech Hotel As Refuge To Victims Of Morocco Earthquake

Cristiano Ronaldo Offers His Marrakech Hotel As Refuge To Victims Of Morocco Earthquake

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Equals Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After 56 vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Equals Sachin Tendulkar's India Record After 56 vs Pakistan

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: KL Rahul Has To Make An Impact With Ishan Kishan Breathing Down...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: KL Rahul Has To Make An Impact With Ishan Kishan Breathing Down...