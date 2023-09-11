'3 Match Ka India vs Pakistan Karwa Diya': Jay Shah Memes Go Viral As Rain Affects Asia Cup Showdown

Colombo has seen heavy rainfall. | (Credits: Twitter)

Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah has faced flak over choosing Colombo as the venue for the Super 4 stage matches of Asia Cup 2023. With the high-octane India-Pakistan encounter facing the danger of being washed out, Shah has been accused of turning the tournament into a bilateral ODI series.

The 1st round clash between India and Pakistan in Kandy was a damp squib as the match was washed out without a ball bowled in the 2nd innings. Batting first, the Men in Blue made a competitive 266 on the back of half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan. However, India were denied a crack at Pakistan's line-up due to rain and wet outfield.

India-Pakistan Super 4 game to resume on reserve day:

Meanwhile, the critical Super 4 clash that began on Sunday at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo saw only 24.1 overs being bowled out, with India scoring 147-2 after Pakistan sent them into bat. Team India made a bright start as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made brisk half-centuries, thereby putting on an opening stand of 121.

With Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on the crease, India had an eye on an imposing first-innings total. However, rain interrupted in the 25th over and the players never came back on the field, with the match moving to the reserve day now. Hence, ACC President Jay Shah has been continuously questioned for keeping the matches in Colombo as Hambantota was another option.

Here's how the netizens have trolled Jay Shah:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)