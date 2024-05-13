GT vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match 63: Toss Delayed Due To Ahmedabad Rain & Bad Weather In Gujarat's Must-Win Clash

Toss Update:

The toss has been delayed at the Narendra Modi Stadium due to rain and bad weather in Ahmedabad.

The ground was free of covers for a while the they returned as it started to rain again. The wait for the toss continues

It's not raining at the moment but there its looming around the venue and there is also some lightning around the world's biggest cricket stadium which is why the umpires are treading cautiously with the toss.

Only the main cover is on the ground at the moment.

GT vs KKR Preview:

Shubman Gill's resurgence in form will be a significant boost for the Gujarat Titans as they prepare to face the table-topping Kolkata Knight Riders in their crucial IPL match on Monday.

Gill regained his touch with a splendid fourth IPL century, revitalizing GT's faint playoff aspirations with a comfortable victory over the Chennai Super Kings in their previous home encounter.

Gill and Sai Sudharsan's stellar centuries were instrumental in setting a formidable total for the hosts, underscoring their importance as they confront KKR, the first team to secure a playoff berth.

With seven teams still vying for playoff spots, the competition remains fierce. While Rajasthan Royals (16) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (14) hold strong positions in second and third place respectively, CSK, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants are all tied at 12 points each.

GT and Royal Challengers Bangalore currently stand at 10 points, with the potential to reach 14 points.

Due to a negative net run-rate, GT's chances of reaching the playoffs appear slim, requiring a miraculous effort for the former champions to break into the top four.

BCCI/IPL

Nevertheless, it's evident that GT must once again deliver exceptional performances and secure significant victories to keep their mathematical playoff hopes alive.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar