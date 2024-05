IPL 2024: PBKS All-Rounder Liam Livingstone Returns Home Due To Injury; Other English Players To Fly Back Soon For T20 WC

Liam Livingstone | Credits: Twitter

Punjab Kings’ all-rounder Liam Livingstone on Monday returned to England from the ongoing IPL to undergo a knee recuperation ahead of the next month’s T20 World Cup.

The Kings are already eliminated from this IPL after managing just four wins from 12 matches and they are currently at the bottom of the table with eight points.

“IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup,” Livingstone wrote on his Instagram wall.

“Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always, I loved every minute of playing in the IPL,” he added.

Hence, Livingstone will not be available for PBKS’ last two matches of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals (May 15) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 19).

The injury is not of serious nature but the England management, as per ESPNCricinfo, decided to give him more time to get it treated prior to their home T20I series against Pakistan, beginning on May 22.

After that series, the defending champions will travel to the West Indies for their T20 World Cup engagements, starting on June 4 against Scotland in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Livingstone had a lean IPL this season, scoring 111 runs from seven matches and took just three wickets.

England players return home ahead of T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, England players who have been part of the ongoing IPL season have started to return home ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. Rajasthan Royals' star batter England has left the camp after the team's defeat against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 13.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's English players Will Jacks and Reece Topley too returned to England as England Cricket Board (ECB) asked selected players to return to national duty ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan, starting May 22.

Jacksy and Toppers are heading back home for international duties and we wish them all the very best.



You were incredible in the camp and on the field this IPL. See you soon, lads. 🤗#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/qxyT5rqvU1 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 13, 2024

The upcoming T20I series is a preparation for England and Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1.