‘Alag Cricket Chal Rahi Hai’: Virat Kohli Baffled By Mohammed Siraj’s Bizarre Logic Behind RCB’s Playoff Chances In IPL 2024; Video

Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli | Credits: RCB Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammates Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli engaged in a hilarious banter after the team's 47-run win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 12.

RCB kept their hopes alive for playoffs qualification with their fifth consecutive win of the season against DC. After posting a total of 187/8, thanks to brilliant contributions from Rajat Patidar (52), Will Jacks (41) and Cameron Green (32), RCB bundled out DC for 140 in 19.1 overs.

Yash Dayal led the hosts' bowling attack as he registered the figures of 3/20 in 3.1 overs while Lockie Ferguson picked two wickets. Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Cameron contributed to RCB's bowling with a scalp each.

Wrapped up in style ⚡️



High fives 🙌 all around as #RCB make it FIVE 🖐️ in a row 🔥



A comfortable 4️⃣7️⃣-run win at home 🥳



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/AFDOfgLefa#TATAIPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/qhCm0AwUIE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2024

The environment in the dressing room of Royal Challengers Bengaluru was lively as they boosted their chances for playoffs qualification. In a video shared by RCB on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Mohammed Siraj explained how the win against Delhi Capitals boosted their chances to make it to the playoffs. The pacer was happy with 'brand of cricket' the team has been playing after six-match losing streak.

"What a comeback! We were only thinking about focusing on one match at a time. Qualification is not in our control. What is in our control is - fast bowlers have the balls, batters have the bat. All we have to do is attack. If we qualify, it's very good. If not then, we will continue with the brand of cricket we are playing. That's our thinking and we are enjoying it." Siraj said in the video.

However, Mohammed Siraj's way of explaining things about RCB's playoffs qualifications chances left Virat Kohli assumed, saying 'alag hi cricket chal raha (laughs)."