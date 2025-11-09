 IPL 2026 Trade: Can Ravindra Jadeja Reunion Fix Rajasthan Royals' Woes?
Ravindra Jadeja spent 3 seasons with Rajasthan Royals in the initial years of IPL, but has called Chennai his home for 11 of the last 13 IPL seasons.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni |

The IPL 2026 trade window is winding down with Chennai Super Kings active in the market. The 5-time champions are in talks with Rajasthan Royals to make a deal for their wantaway captain Sanju Samson. Recent reports have linked Ravindra Jadeja going in the opposite direction, though no deals have been finalised yet.

Jadeja is no stranger to Rajasthan Royals, featuring in 3 seasons under the leadership for the late Shane Warne. It at the Jaipur franchise that the 36-year-old earned the 'Rockstar' moniker, before establishing himself as one of the finest all-round cricketers of his generation.

Jadeja is not a like for like replacement for Sanju Samson, but the veteran all-rounder poses a series of qualities that Rajasthan lack in their squad. A reunion thus could mean to be not only an emotional, but a tactically driven decision.

What would a Jadeja trade bring to the table for Rajasthan Royals?

Ravindra Jadeja is amongst the greatest all-rounders in the world at the moment. While he is into father-time, Jadeja's quality in all facets of the game is unquestionable. In the 36-year-old, the Royals get a gun left-arm spinner, a terrific fielder and a solid middle order batter who can dovetail as a finisher.

Last season, Royals relied on the Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in the spin department. That move backfired as the 2008 champions struggled for majority of the campaign. In Jadeja, they acquire a bank of 4 overs, allowing them to use an extra overseas spot to strengthen other key areas of the team. Royals had only one all-rounder in Hasaranga for IPL 2025, thus Jadeja would be a key acquisition in terms of balance.

Jadeja also adds a valuable batting option in the middle order. Rajasthan struggled to finish games last season with Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer. Jadeja brings in game winning experience and finishing nous to a side desperately needed.

With Dhruv Jurel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Royals are stocked enough to contend with Sanju Samson's absence. While the Kerala star's quality is undisputed, Royals, atleast on paper would appear stronger and balanced with Jadeja in the side.

