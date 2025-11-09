 Like Father, Like Son! Leander Paes Follows Father Into Administration, India Tennis Legend Takes Charge As Bengal Tennis Association President
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsLike Father, Like Son! Leander Paes Follows Father Into Administration, India Tennis Legend Takes Charge As Bengal Tennis Association President

Like Father, Like Son! Leander Paes Follows Father Into Administration, India Tennis Legend Takes Charge As Bengal Tennis Association President

Leander Paes has formally taken over as president of the Bengal Tennis Association, succeeding Hironmoy Chatterjee. The 18-time Grand Slam champion called it an emotional homecoming and praised his mentors. Paes vowed to uplift Bengal tennis, while outgoing chief Chatterjee announced two upcoming international events early next year.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Like Father, Like Son! Leander Paes Follows Father Into Administration, India Tennis Legend Takes Charge As Bengal Tennis Association President |

Kolkata: Indian tennis legend Leander Paes on Saturday formally took charge as president of the Bengal Tennis Association, succeeding Hironmoy Chatterjee after the body's Annual General Meeting.

With Paes now at the helm, Kolkata boasts two icons from different sports heading state associations -- former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly having returned as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal after six years last month.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion in men's and mixed doubles was unanimously proposed as BTA chief last month.

Paes, who had been serving as the Association's honorary vice-president, has promised to take Bengal tennis to "greater heights".

FPJ Shorts
WATCH: New Dashcam Video Captures Exact Moment Doomed UPS Cargo Plane Exploded Over Kentucky And Killed 13
WATCH: New Dashcam Video Captures Exact Moment Doomed UPS Cargo Plane Exploded Over Kentucky And Killed 13
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In Tawang
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Hikes Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship; Opens New Academic Blocks In Tawang
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 9, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Mumbai: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh Demands Accountability In Multi-Crore Pune Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar
Mumbai: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh Demands Accountability In Multi-Crore Pune Land Deal Involving Parth Pawar
Read Also
'Wasn't Sure If Australia Would Allow Me..': Jemimah Rodrigues' Makes Hilarious World Cup Reference...
article-image

An emotional Paes said his journey began at the same association where he grew up playing as a junior.

"Today is a very humbling day for me. I miss my father a lot. I have grown up playing junior tennis, under-10s, under-12s, under-14s at BTA, including the Limca Masters that used to come through South Club and BTA," said Paes, who lost his father Dr Vece Paes in August this year.

He also fondly remembered his early mentors and long-time associates Chatterjee and Sujoy Ghosh.

"Leander Paes would not be who he is without Hironmoy Chatterjee and Papu Da (COO Sujoy Ghosh). Some of the great matches that I've won were right with them and their guidance. For me, to succeed Shona Da, I've got some very big shoes to fill." Paes also paid tributes to the duo for contribution to Indian Davis Cup success.

Read Also
How Did Shah Rukh Khan Save Cheteshwar Pujara's Career? Pujara Wife Makes Startling Revelation About...
article-image

"To put it in a nutshell, every single Davis Cup court that was prepared in India was under their guidance. Some of the most pivotal Davis Cup matches -- Switzerland, Sweden, Croatia, Pakistan -- they got me to come out of retirement and play against Pakistan in 2006.

"The Davis Cup world record that we have sits with us, thanks to these gentlemen," said Paes, who holds the record of 45 doubles wins in the competition.

Looking ahead to his new administrative role, Paes said he would approach it with the same discipline he showed on court.

"It's one thing to be a Grand Slam champion or an Olympic champion. But when it comes to administration and governance of sport, this is my first serve at it. And in my first serve, I'm going to be a student and a student leader to my entire team."

Read Also
WATCH: Messi Mania In MLS Cup, Inter Miami Star Bags 2 Goals, Assist In 4-0 Demolition
article-image

Two international meets in the offing

Outgoing president Chatterjee announced that two international events are lined up for early next year.

"Within the next three months, we'll be doing two international events. One is the DKS ITF Juniors, which will be held from January 19-24. Then from March 9, we're hosting a men's USD 30,000 event," Chatterjee said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tumhare Baal Silky Ho Jayenge': Suryakumar Yadav Pours Raw Egg On Tilak Varma's Hair During Wild...

'Tumhare Baal Silky Ho Jayenge': Suryakumar Yadav Pours Raw Egg On Tilak Varma's Hair During Wild...

IPL 2026 Trade: Can Ravindra Jadeja Reunion Fix Rajasthan Royals' Woes?

IPL 2026 Trade: Can Ravindra Jadeja Reunion Fix Rajasthan Royals' Woes?

Like Father, Like Son! Leander Paes Follows Father Into Administration, India Tennis Legend Takes...

Like Father, Like Son! Leander Paes Follows Father Into Administration, India Tennis Legend Takes...

'Wasn't Sure If Australia Would Allow Me..': Jemimah Rodrigues' Makes Hilarious World Cup Reference...

'Wasn't Sure If Australia Would Allow Me..': Jemimah Rodrigues' Makes Hilarious World Cup Reference...

WATCH: Messi Mania In MLS Cup, Inter Miami Star Bags 2 Goals, Assist In 4-0 Demolition

WATCH: Messi Mania In MLS Cup, Inter Miami Star Bags 2 Goals, Assist In 4-0 Demolition