 WATCH: Messi Mania In MLS Cup, Inter Miami Star Bags 2 Goals, Assist In 4-0 Demolition
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Messi Mania In MLS Cup, Inter Miami Star Bags 2 Goals, Assist In 4-0 Demolition

WATCH: Messi Mania In MLS Cup, Inter Miami Star Bags 2 Goals, Assist In 4-0 Demolition

39-year-old Lionel Messi continues to run the show for Inter Miami, with two goals and two assists in their 4-0 win over Nashville in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X/ Inter Miami |

Lionel Messi turned back the clock with a stunning display in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Nashville. The 39-year-old bagged two first half goals and then helped set up two more in a complete hammerjob in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Messi is the heavy favorite to win his second straight MLS MVP award. He played a part in all 8 goals in their series against Nashville, with 5 goals and 3 assists. Should Messi win the MVP, he could become the first player in MLS history to do so.

Messi scored twice in the first half and then set up two late goals for Tadeo Allende with the help of Jordi Alba. The 39-year-old has been in sensational form this season, winning the Golden Boot during the regular season. He scored 29 goals and 19 assists in the regular season.

Inter Miami have suffered humiliating first round exits in three of their four seasons and Messi ensured they have something still to fight for. The Barcelona legend was at his slick best, cutting through the Nashville midfield with his silky dribbling.

FPJ Shorts
ECI Cracks Down On West Bengal Booth-Level Officers For Irregularities In Enumeration Form Distribution During SIR
ECI Cracks Down On West Bengal Booth-Level Officers For Irregularities In Enumeration Form Distribution During SIR
Uttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named In FIR
Uttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named In FIR
Sex Matters: Menopause Is An Emotional Cleansing Phase
Sex Matters: Menopause Is An Emotional Cleansing Phase
Actress Anupama Parameswaran Files Complaint Against 20-Year-Old Girl For Sharing Her Morphed Photos & 'Inappropriate Content' About Family
Actress Anupama Parameswaran Files Complaint Against 20-Year-Old Girl For Sharing Her Morphed Photos & 'Inappropriate Content' About Family

The highlight of his game was when the Inter Miami ace doubled the margin with a left-footed shot from just outside the box off a pass from Argentine teen rookie Mateo Silvetti.

Read Also
Lionel Messi In Mumbai 2025: Additional Tickets To Go On Sale Soon For December 14 Event At Wankhede...
article-image

Messi enters 400 assist club, close to 900 goals

Messi's assist to Allende was the 400th in his professional football career. The 39-year-old is the only active player to reach the 400 mark while just being four away from equalling Ferenc Puskás’ record.

The Argentine has 269 assists for Barcelona and 60 for Argentina, with 34 for PSG and 37 now with Inter Miami. Messi is also inching closer to the 900-goal mark, with his current tally upto 894 across club and country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Messi Mania In MLS Cup, Inter Miami Star Bags 2 Goals, Assist In 4-0 Demolition

WATCH: Messi Mania In MLS Cup, Inter Miami Star Bags 2 Goals, Assist In 4-0 Demolition

How Did Shah Rukh Khan Save Cheteshwar Pujara's Career? Pujara Wife Makes Startling Revelation About...

How Did Shah Rukh Khan Save Cheteshwar Pujara's Career? Pujara Wife Makes Startling Revelation About...

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha Delivers...

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha Delivers...

Sportvot x FPJ: Picklebay Open Season 1 Showcases Phenomenal Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Picklebay Open Season 1 Showcases Phenomenal Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action