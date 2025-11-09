WATCH: Messi Mania In MLS Cup, Inter Miami Star Bags 2 Goals, Assist In 4-0 Demolition

Image Credit: X/ Inter Miami |

Lionel Messi turned back the clock with a stunning display in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Nashville. The 39-year-old bagged two first half goals and then helped set up two more in a complete hammerjob in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Messi is the heavy favorite to win his second straight MLS MVP award. He played a part in all 8 goals in their series against Nashville, with 5 goals and 3 assists. Should Messi win the MVP, he could become the first player in MLS history to do so.

Messi scored twice in the first half and then set up two late goals for Tadeo Allende with the help of Jordi Alba. The 39-year-old has been in sensational form this season, winning the Golden Boot during the regular season. He scored 29 goals and 19 assists in the regular season.

Inter Miami have suffered humiliating first round exits in three of their four seasons and Messi ensured they have something still to fight for. The Barcelona legend was at his slick best, cutting through the Nashville midfield with his silky dribbling.

The highlight of his game was when the Inter Miami ace doubled the margin with a left-footed shot from just outside the box off a pass from Argentine teen rookie Mateo Silvetti.

Messi enters 400 assist club, close to 900 goals

Messi's assist to Allende was the 400th in his professional football career. The 39-year-old is the only active player to reach the 400 mark while just being four away from equalling Ferenc Puskás’ record.

The Argentine has 269 assists for Barcelona and 60 for Argentina, with 34 for PSG and 37 now with Inter Miami. Messi is also inching closer to the 900-goal mark, with his current tally upto 894 across club and country.