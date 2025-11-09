 Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha Delivers Action Packed Matches
Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha Delivers Action Packed Matches

The 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 continued in full swing at Vile Parle, Mumbai, showcasing an exciting day of competitive kabaddi action. The tournament, running from November 6 to 10, saw both boys’ and girls’ teams deliver spirited performances and display remarkable skill, teamwork, and determination on the mat.

In the girls’ category, Shivay Sports Club edged past Sanjivani Sports Club with a close 22–17 win, while Gorakhnath dominated Bharatmala 30–9 in a one-sided match. Tagor Nagar put up a commanding performance, defeating Shivay Sports Club 35–14, and Sneh Vikas impressed with a strong 31–13 victory over Gorakhnath.

In the boys’ matches, Railway Police Line showcased their strength with a huge 30–3 win over Navratna, while Young Sports Club defeated Sankalpa Pratishthan 33–24 in a well-contested game. Jay Bhavani overpowered Jwhalantar40–11, and Sidhart wrapped up the day with a confident 44–21 victory against Lokmanya.

The tournament continues to highlight the rising kabaddi talent across Mumbai’s suburban circuit, setting the stage for an action-packed finale in the coming days

