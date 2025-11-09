 Sportvot x FPJ: Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action
The Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025, being held in Morbi, Gujarat from November 4 to 8, continued with an intense display of skill and determination as teams battled for supremacy on the court. The competition witnessed some nail- biting finishes and dominant performances, reflecting the growing standard of youth handball in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 05:43 AM IST
In the day’s opening clash, HLD edged past JMGN in a thrilling match, securing a narrow 12–11 victory. The second encounter saw DARCHIVER putting up a tough fight but eventually falling short as DFIRE triumphed 30–24. DRIDERshowcased commanding form in the third match, overpowering DBATTALION with a convincing 26–16 win.

In one of the day’s most competitive games, DWARRIOR displayed excellent teamwork to defeat DENERGY 28–24, maintaining their strong run in the tournament. The final match of the day featured DSTRIKER, who outperformed DEAGLE 25–21 in a high-tempo contest.

Player of the Day the standout performer was Jaydeep from Team Deon Strikes, whose all-round contribution and sharp play were crucial in guiding his team to victory. His consistency and leadership on the court earned him the well-deserved recognition of the day.

