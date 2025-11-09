 Sportvot x FPJ: Picklebay Open Season 1 Showcases Phenomenal Matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Picklebay Open Season 1 Showcases Phenomenal Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Picklebay Open Season 1 Showcases Phenomenal Matches

The Picklebay Open Season 1 | India, held from November 5 to 9, 2025, in Kolkata, concluded with electrifying performances that showcased the growing passion for pickleball across the country. Players demonstrated exceptional agility, precision, and teamwork throughout the tournament, making it a true celebration of the sport’s competitive spirit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 05:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Picklebay Open Season 1 | India, held from November 5 to 9, 2025, in Kolkata, concluded with electrifying performances that showcased the growing passion for pickleball across the country. Players demonstrated exceptional agility, precision, and teamwork throughout the tournament, making it a true celebration of the sport’s competitive spirit.

In the Group-H stage, the duo Ravi and Rahul edged out Mustafa and Sudarshan in a closely fought encounter, finishing 11–9. Moving into the Quarter Finals, Himanshu and Rohan displayed remarkable dominance, defeating Abhishek and Vishnu 11–3. Their momentum carried into the Semi Finals, where they outplayed Pranav and Anay 11–7, securing their spot in the title clash.

The Finals saw Himanshu and Rohan maintain their unbeatable form, clinching a decisive 15–7 victory over Vinay and Zoyein to lift the championship trophy. Their consistent performance throughout the event reflected a perfect blend of strategy and composure, making them the standout pair of the Picklebay Open Season 1.

The event marked a major milestone in promoting pickleball in India, attracting top players and generating enthusiasm among emerging athletes and fans alike.

FPJ Shorts
Ismaili Community Inaugurates First U.S. Centre In Houston; Prince Rahim Aga Khan V And Mayor Whitmire Attend Ceremony- See Pics
Ismaili Community Inaugurates First U.S. Centre In Houston; Prince Rahim Aga Khan V And Mayor Whitmire Attend Ceremony- See Pics
MSHRC Pulls Up Worli Police For Alleged Custodial Torture Of Carpenter, Orders Probe By Mumbai Police Commissioner
MSHRC Pulls Up Worli Police For Alleged Custodial Torture Of Carpenter, Orders Probe By Mumbai Police Commissioner
Mamata Banerjee Felicitates Cricketer Richa Ghosh At Eden Gardens; Sourav Ganguly Calls Her ‘Future Captain’
Mamata Banerjee Felicitates Cricketer Richa Ghosh At Eden Gardens; Sourav Ganguly Calls Her ‘Future Captain’
Navi Mumbai News: Prashant Damle Reviews Airoli Auditorium Construction, Praises NMMC’s Efforts
Navi Mumbai News: Prashant Damle Reviews Airoli Auditorium Construction, Praises NMMC’s Efforts

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha Delivers...

Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Kumar/Kumari Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha Delivers...

Sportvot x FPJ: Picklebay Open Season 1 Showcases Phenomenal Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Picklebay Open Season 1 Showcases Phenomenal Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action

Spider-Man On Court! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd With Phenomenal Point & Cool Celebration During...

Spider-Man On Court! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd With Phenomenal Point & Cool Celebration During...

Team India Player Richa Ghosh Receives DSP Post, Banga Bhushan And ₹34 Lakh Reward

Team India Player Richa Ghosh Receives DSP Post, Banga Bhushan And ₹34 Lakh Reward