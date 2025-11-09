Sportvot x FPJ: Picklebay Open Season 1 Showcases Phenomenal Matches

Representative Image |

The Picklebay Open Season 1 | India, held from November 5 to 9, 2025, in Kolkata, concluded with electrifying performances that showcased the growing passion for pickleball across the country. Players demonstrated exceptional agility, precision, and teamwork throughout the tournament, making it a true celebration of the sport’s competitive spirit.

In the Group-H stage, the duo Ravi and Rahul edged out Mustafa and Sudarshan in a closely fought encounter, finishing 11–9. Moving into the Quarter Finals, Himanshu and Rohan displayed remarkable dominance, defeating Abhishek and Vishnu 11–3. Their momentum carried into the Semi Finals, where they outplayed Pranav and Anay 11–7, securing their spot in the title clash.

The Finals saw Himanshu and Rohan maintain their unbeatable form, clinching a decisive 15–7 victory over Vinay and Zoyein to lift the championship trophy. Their consistent performance throughout the event reflected a perfect blend of strategy and composure, making them the standout pair of the Picklebay Open Season 1.

The event marked a major milestone in promoting pickleball in India, attracting top players and generating enthusiasm among emerging athletes and fans alike.