 'Wasn't Sure If Australia Would Allow Me..': Jemimah Rodrigues' Makes Hilarious World Cup Reference On WBBL Stint
Jemimah Rodrigues is the only Indian featuring the WBBL 2025, and the World Cup winner joked that she was unsure of being allowed after her heroic century in the semi-final against Australia

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Image Credits: Instagram / Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues was one of India's major architects as they lifted the Women's World Cup title last week. Rodrigues scored a scintillating century in the semi-final against Australia in a world record chase. A week late, the Mumbai-born batter has landed Down Under, to participate in the Women's Big Bash League with Brisbane Heat.

Jemimah scored an unbeaten 127 in the semi-final as India downed Australia in the semi-finals at the DY Patil Stadium. India's chase of 338 is the highest in the history of Women's ODI history. That defeat was Australia's first in 15 matches, since losing to India in the 2017 World Cup semi-final.

Less than two weeks from that innings, Jemimah has cut short her celebrations to feature in the Women's Big Bash League. She will turn out for the Brisbane Heat, after being picked up in the draft earlier. The Mumbai batter joked that given the context of the semis, she was unsure if she would be allowed into Australia.

"I wasn't sure if Australia would allow me to cross the border to come here after the semi-final," the India star told hilariously on the sidelines of the WBBL match.

Market Cap Of Seven Top Companies Falls By ₹88,635 Crore As Bharti Airtel, TCS Lead Weekly Declines
Market Cap Of Seven Top Companies Falls By ₹88,635 Crore As Bharti Airtel, TCS Lead Weekly Declines
Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2025: Know History, Significance Of Day That Marks Foundation Of 27th Indian State
Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2025: Know History, Significance Of Day That Marks Foundation Of 27th Indian State
Kerala Health Dept To Hold Talks With Medical College Teachers To Avert Indefinite Strike
Kerala Health Dept To Hold Talks With Medical College Teachers To Avert Indefinite Strike

