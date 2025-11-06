Lionel Messi In Mumbai 2025: Additional Tickets To Go On Sale Soon For December 14 Event At Wankhede Stadium

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Excitement is reaching fever pitch as football legend Lionel Messi is all set to visit India for the much-awaited “GOAT India Tour 2025”, with Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium chosen as the grand venue for his appearance on December 14. Organizers have confirmed that additional tickets will be going on sale soon, sparking a new wave of anticipation among fans eager to witness the Argentine maestro in person.

The event promises to be nothing short of a spectacle, as the Wankhede Stadium will be transformed into a massive fan-festival hub, blending the electric atmosphere of football passion with entertainment, music, and celebration. Fans from across India and even abroad are expected to flock to Mumbai to catch a glimpse of Messi, widely hailed as the “Greatest of All Time,” in what is being described as one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.

For Indian football enthusiasts, Messi’s visit represents a dream come true. His journey from Rosario’s streets to global glory has inspired millions, and now, his presence in India marks a rare opportunity for fans to connect with their idol in person.

With the countdown underway, the “GOAT India Tour 2025” promises to be more than just a sporting spectacle, it’s a celebration of football, fandom, and the magic of Lionel Messi himself.

Visit the Official Ticket Platform

Fans can book their tickets through district.in or by downloading the District App on their smartphones. This is the only verified and authorised ticketing partner for the Lionel Messi Mumbai event.

Avoid using third-party links or unverified social media pages, as several fake websites and resale scams are already circulating online.

Lionel Messi's Mumbai Event Date, Time and Venue

The Mumbai event will be held at Wankhede Stadium. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST on December 14, 2025, and is expected to run till 8 PM IST at night.