ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Presents 'Golden Ticket' To Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday presented a Golden Ticket to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Amitabh Bachchan is a huge fan of Indian cricket and can now watch all the matches from the VIP stands for free, along with other luxuries that comes with the golden ticket.

"Golden ticket for our golden icons!

"BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah had the privilege of presenting our golden ticket to none other than the "Superstar of the Millennium," Shri @SrBachchan.

"A legendary actor and a devoted cricket enthusiast, Shri Bachchan's unwavering support for #TeamIndia continues to inspire us all.

"We're thrilled to have him join us for the @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023," the BCCI posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India's World Cup Squad Announced

Meanwhile, the Indian squad for the ODI World Cup was announced by captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Kandy on Tuesday.

The BCCI selectors has named a strong 15-man squad for the showpiece event in India starting October 5.

The team will be led by Rohit Sharma with all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain.

India squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.