India Squad For ICC World Cup 2023 Announced: Yuzvendra Chahal Ignored Again, Sanju Samson & Tilak Varma Miss Out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the Indian team for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, naming a strong 15-man group for the showpiece event which starts from October 5. Rohit Sharma will lead the team with Hardik Pandya as his deputy. The squad mostly comprises of the players who are already in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.The major changes from the Asia Cup squad is that of Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson, both of who couldn’t make the cut.

Keeper-batter KL Rahul, who has been struggling for fitness since suffering a thigh injury in IPL 2023, has also made it to the squad, while Ishan Kishan remains the back-up keeper. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is yet another notable name failing to make the squad since India opted for left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

Shardul Thakur picked as the fourth seamer in the squad:

Axar, who has performed exceptionally well in Tests, provides yet another batting option for the Men in Blue. Jasprit Bumrah, who marked his long-standing international return in the T20I series against Ireland, will spearhead the attack, while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will be his lieutenants. Shardul Thakur is yet another seamer in the squad and also provides some batting depth.

Prasidh Krishna, who also returned from a long-standing injury in the T20I series against Ireland, also missed out. The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Australia on October 8th at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India's squad for the 2023 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah.

