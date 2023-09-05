'He's An Emotion': Virat Kohli Signs Sompal Kami's Shoe After India's Win Over Nepal In Asia Cup 2023

Virat Kohli signs Sompal Kami's shoe. | (Credits: Instagram)

Nepal fast bowler Sompal Kami has been over the moon as Indian batting great Virat Kohli signed his shoe following their Asia Cup 2023 encounter at the Pallekele International Stadium on Monday. Kami took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture with Kohli along with the shoe he had signed.

Kami, batting at No.8, made his mark against the Men in Blue on Monday as he struck a handy 56-ball 48, consisting of a boundary and two sixes to propel his side to 230 in 48.2 overs. However, he couldn't make the same impact with the ball as India stormed to the DLS-adjusted 145-run target in 23 overs to win by 10 wickets.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old took to his official Instagram account and posted the caption:

"Virat Kohli is not just a cricketer, he's an emotion.”

Rohit Sharma hammers an unbeaten 74 to lift India into the Super 4 stage:

As far as India's performance go, they were flawless with the bat as skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill gave the Nepal bowlers no chance whatsover as they chased down the target comfortably.

Nevertheless, their fielding left a lot to be desired as they dropped at least four catches, including three in the first five overs due to which Nepal reached a stiff 230-run total. Team India can hardly afford any such missteps in the Super 4 stage games, where they are likely to face Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka.

India's 2nd match against Pakistan of Asia Cup 2023 is likely to take place on September 10th.