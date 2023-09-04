'That's Why MSD Is A Legend': Fans Divided Over Jasprit Bumrah Leaving Asia Cup 2023 Midway For Birth Of Child In Mumbai

MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Jasprit Bumrah returning home for the birth of his first child amid Asia Cup 2023, fans have drawn comparisons of the situation to former Indian captain MS Dhoni. A certain section India fans weren't happy with Bumrah leaving the squad, given MS Dhoni was with the team just before the 2015 World Cup despite the impending birth of his first child.

Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan gave birth to a baby boy as the right-arm speedster announced it via his official social media handles. The 29-year-old wrote the below caption:

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it."

However, fans have harked back to MS Dhoni's comment during the 2015 World Cup, when he said, 'I am on national duty, Won't go back and leave my team in the middle.' In the course of that, he also led his team to the semi-finals of the tournament and they remained undefeated until that knockout game against Australia.

As a result, fans feel today's cricketers lack that kind of commitment towards playing for their country. However, a few other fans also justified the decision and pointed out that Virat Kohli did the same during the Test series in the 2020-21 tour of Australia.

Here's how fans have reacted to Jasprit Bumrah leaving Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad for the birth of his first child:

