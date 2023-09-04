Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Threatened To Boycott Tournament If India-Pakistan Clash Didn't Happen In Kandy, Claims Report

India-Pakistan clash in Kandy was washed out. | (Credits: Twitter)

With the high-profile India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash washed out, BCCI's willingness to keep the match in Kandy has come under the scanner. As per a latest media report, BCCI had threatened to boycott the tournament if the matches didn't happen as per their wishes and in the venues chosen by them.

The India-Pakistan clash already had maximum chances of rain and had a couple of shower breaks during India's innings after they chose to bat first as Rohit Sharma won the coin toss. The match had to be called off after the Men in Blue were finished with their batting whereby they made 266 on the back of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya.

According to one latest report, the BCCI insisted on playing the match in Kandy despite suggestions by the Sri Lanka to ACC to shift the same to Dambulla by giving warnings of a washout. The apex body of Indian cricket threatened to boycott the tournament if their wishes weren't granted.

India to face Nepal on Monday in Kandy:

With the Men in Blue aiming to seal their spot in the Super 4 stage along with Pakistan from Group A, they will take on Nepal in Kandy on Monday. However, rains have once again threatened to wash the game out as showers have been predicted for afternoon and evening.

With rain pouring down in Colombo, where the Super 4 stage games will take place, the matches could be shifted to Dambulla. While India are overwhelming favourites to beat Nepal on Monday, even a washout will take them through to the Super 4 stage.