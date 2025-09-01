 'I F***ing Hate This Song': CM Punk's Reaction Viral As Seth Rollins' Theme Plays After Defending His Title Successfully At WWE Clash In Paris; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I F***ing Hate This Song': CM Punk's Reaction Viral As Seth Rollins' Theme Plays After Defending His Title Successfully At WWE Clash In Paris; Video

'I F***ing Hate This Song': CM Punk's Reaction Viral As Seth Rollins' Theme Plays After Defending His Title Successfully At WWE Clash In Paris; Video

Punk had faced Rollins, Knight and Jey Uso in an unsuccessful title bout for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins defended his crown successfully by planting a stomp onto the chair and covered him to retain the championship. Punk had Rollins up on his shoulder for GTS but the latter's wife Becky Lynch hit him with a low blow. It was followed by Rollins hitting the stomp to cover Punk.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
CM Punk. | (Image Credits: X)

WWE Star CM Punk was seen saying 'I f***g hate this song' as Seth Rollins' theme song was being played after his defeat in the fatal four-way match at the Clash in Paris held at Nanterre, France. Punk was seemingly shocked at the defeat as the words came out of his mouth when Rollins' theme was being played.

Read Also
WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Roman Reigns Carried On Stretcher After Brutal Attack By Bron Breakker &...
article-image

Punk had faced Rollins, Knight and Jey Uso in an unsuccessful title bout for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins defended his crown successfully by planting a stomp onto the chair and eventually covered him to retain the championship. The 46-year-old had Rollins up on his shoulder to hit the Go to Sleep (GTS) but the latter's wife Becky Lynch hit him with a low blow. It was followed by Rollins hitting the stomp to cover Punk.

It was Punk, who had beaten Gunther at Summer Slam to win the title but Rollins spoilt his party by cashing in with his Money in the Bank Contract to win the World Championship.

Quick Match results:
— Roman Reigns def. Bronson Reed
— The Wyatt Sicks def. The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team titles
— Becky Lynch def. Nikki Bella to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
— Rusev def. Sheamus
— John Cena def. Logan Paul
— Seth Rollins def. CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

FPJ Shorts
Phenomenal! Aryna Sabalenka Unleashes Stunning Cross-Court Shot Against Cristina Bucsa During US Open 2025 Match; Video
Phenomenal! Aryna Sabalenka Unleashes Stunning Cross-Court Shot Against Cristina Bucsa During US Open 2025 Match; Video
India’s GST Collections Rise 6.5% In August To ₹1.86 Lakh Crore; Morgan Stanley Raises GDP Growth Forecast
India’s GST Collections Rise 6.5% In August To ₹1.86 Lakh Crore; Morgan Stanley Raises GDP Growth Forecast
Jharkhand High Court Orders Probe Into Irregularities In High School Teacher Recruitment
Jharkhand High Court Orders Probe Into Irregularities In High School Teacher Recruitment
Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Hold Monthly Assessments For Classes 1–9
Tamil Nadu Govt Schools To Hold Monthly Assessments For Classes 1–9

It will be interesting to watch what will unfold in the latest episode of WWE RAW. Reed's and Bron Breakker's attack on Reigns will capture plenty of attention as the latter had to be carried on a stretcher after the mauling. The upcoming week's Smack Down will also have a lot to look forward to after Cena's resounding win over Logan Paul.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Phenomenal! Aryna Sabalenka Unleashes Stunning Cross-Court Shot Against Cristina Bucsa During US...

Phenomenal! Aryna Sabalenka Unleashes Stunning Cross-Court Shot Against Cristina Bucsa During US...

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Announces Launch of Sansad Khel Mahotsav in North Mumbai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Announces Launch of Sansad Khel Mahotsav in North Mumbai

'I F***ing Hate This Song': CM Punk's Reaction Viral As Seth Rollins' Theme Plays After Defending...

'I F***ing Hate This Song': CM Punk's Reaction Viral As Seth Rollins' Theme Plays After Defending...

Football Transfer News: Manchester United Set To Sign Young Belgian Goalkeeper Senne Lammens

Football Transfer News: Manchester United Set To Sign Young Belgian Goalkeeper Senne Lammens

Smile Please! Jasmine Paolini Recreates Her Iconic Viral US Open 2025 Photo During On-Court...

Smile Please! Jasmine Paolini Recreates Her Iconic Viral US Open 2025 Photo During On-Court...