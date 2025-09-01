'I F***ing Hate This Song': CM Punk's Reaction Viral As Seth Rollins' Theme Plays After Defending His Title Successfully At WWE Clash In Paris; Video

CM Punk. | (Image Credits: X)

WWE Star CM Punk was seen saying 'I f***g hate this song' as Seth Rollins' theme song was being played after his defeat in the fatal four-way match at the Clash in Paris held at Nanterre, France. Punk was seemingly shocked at the defeat as the words came out of his mouth when Rollins' theme was being played.

Punk had faced Rollins, Knight and Jey Uso in an unsuccessful title bout for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins defended his crown successfully by planting a stomp onto the chair and eventually covered him to retain the championship. The 46-year-old had Rollins up on his shoulder to hit the Go to Sleep (GTS) but the latter's wife Becky Lynch hit him with a low blow. It was followed by Rollins hitting the stomp to cover Punk.

It was Punk, who had beaten Gunther at Summer Slam to win the title but Rollins spoilt his party by cashing in with his Money in the Bank Contract to win the World Championship.

Quick Match results:

— Roman Reigns def. Bronson Reed

— The Wyatt Sicks def. The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team titles

— Becky Lynch def. Nikki Bella to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

— Rusev def. Sheamus

— John Cena def. Logan Paul

— Seth Rollins def. CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

It will be interesting to watch what will unfold in the latest episode of WWE RAW. Reed's and Bron Breakker's attack on Reigns will capture plenty of attention as the latter had to be carried on a stretcher after the mauling. The upcoming week's Smack Down will also have a lot to look forward to after Cena's resounding win over Logan Paul.