WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Roman Reigns Carried On Stretcher After Brutal Attack By Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed; Video

The WWE Clash in Paris 2025 witnessed Roman reigns been stretched off the arena after being brutally attacked by Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed after he won his singles match against Reed.

The show kicked off with a colossal battle between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed. Fans inside the Accor Arena were electric from the opening bell, chanting loudly for Reigns nicknamed "The OTC" as he locked eyes with the powerhouse Reed.

Highlights from Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed WWE Clash In Paris 2025

Right from the outset, Reigns brought the fire. Hammering Reed with thunderous punches and chops, the former Undisputed WWE Champion looked to assert dominance early. But Reed was ready and fired back with crushing offense, even planting Reigns with a picture-perfect Samoan Drop.

With Paul Heyman shockingly in Reed’s corner now betraying the man he once guided to superstardom, the stakes felt even more personal. Reed, fueled by Heyman's encouragement, reversed a Superman Punch into a brutal slam, nearly scoring a shocking victory, but Reigns, refused to stay down.

In the climax of the hard-hitting match, Reigns countered a top-rope move and connected with a devastating spear from the middle rope, securing the pinfall victory.

Breakker attacks Reigns

Post-match, Reigns turned his attention to Paul Heyman, who nervously backed away. Reigns returned the custom sneakers Reed had mocked him with in past weeks but then trapped Heyman in the Guillotine Choke, leaving the legendary advocate gasping for air

As Reigns climbed atop the announce desk the unexpected happened. Bron Breakker stormed the ringside area and speared Reigns through the announce table, shocking the WWE Universe.

The assault didn’t end there. As officials tried to help Reigns to the back, Breakker charged from the ramp again, landing another spear

Reigns was rolled into the ring where a seething Bronson Reed awaited. What followed was sickening. With Reigns barely conscious, Reed hit a monstrous Tsunami from the top rope, prompting WWE medics to arrive with a stretcher. But before they could secure Reigns, Reed returned, delivering two more Tsunamis to a tied-up Reigns, who lay helpless and broken beneath the weight of the assault.

Jey Uso sprinted down the ramp, looking to save his former brother. But he too was overwhelmed by the furious alliance of Breakker and Reed, suffering a brutal double-team beatdown that left him motionless in the ring beside Reigns.

As WWE officials finally managed to load Reigns onto a stretcher, the scene in Paris was surreal. The man once seen as the unstoppable “Head of the Table” was now being carried out of the arena, battered, humiliated, and broken.