 PKL 2025 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Match On TV & Online
Patna Pirates are the most successful franchise in PKL and will look to begin their season with a win over UP Yoddhas, while Puneri Paltan will look to inflict a second loss on Gujarat Giants.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

In the first match of the day on September 1 Patna Pirates will lock horns with UP Yoddhas. With three titles, the Patna Pirates are the most successful franchise in PKL, while UP Yoddhas have made it to the playoffs in six of the seven seasons they have played.

The Yoddhas started the season on a bang with an impressive win over Telugu Titans on Saturday. Patmner Pirates on the other hand are playing their first match of the tournament and will look to start the season with a victory.

In the second match of the day, Season 10 champions Puneri Paltan will look to continue their winning run against Gujarat Giants. Pune registered a nail-biting win over the Bengaluru Bulls after the match ended in tie.

Gujarat Giants also lost their match against U Mumba in a tiebreaker. Puneri Paltan will start as favourites with a strong squad and an impressive outing in the first match of the season. Gujarat would need to pull their socks up to overcome this strongly knit Puneri team.

PKL 2025 Live Streaming details

Who will play the first match of PKL 2025 on September 1?

In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 1, Puneri Paltan will take on Gujarat Giants with the match starting from 8 PM IST.

Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 1?

In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 1, Patna Pirates will face UP Yoddhas. The match will start at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 matches in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 matches in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 matches in India?

The live streaming of PKL 2025 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

