Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report

Real Betis have finalised the permanent signing of Brazilian winger Antony from Manchester United in a deal reportedly worth €25 million (approx. ₹222 crore). The agreement includes a 50% profit sell-on clause, ensuring United will benefit financially if Betis sell Antony for a higher fee in the future.

According to The Athletic, both clubs had agreed in principle on the fee earlier this summer. However, negotiations dragged on as they struggled to resolve the issue of Antony's salary reduction. A compromise was eventually reached, with Manchester United confirming they will no longer owe the player any further payments as part of his exit.

As per the report, the final package includes up to €3 million (approx. ₹26.7 crore) in potential add-ons, taking the possible total value of the deal to €28 million (around ₹249 crore).

Antony exits Manchester United

Antony initially joined Manchester United in August 2022, reuniting with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in a blockbuster deal worth €95 million (approx. ₹845 crore) plus €5 million (₹44.5 crore) in add-ons — making him one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

However, the Brazilian's time at Old Trafford failed to live up to expectations. He struggled for form and consistency, leading to criticism and eventually falling out of favor. In January 2025, Antony was loaned to Real Betis in a move that has now become permanent.

In Spain, under the guidance of veteran coach Manuel Pellegrini, Antony rediscovered his confidence and form. He scored nine goals and contributed five assists in 26 appearances, playing a key role in Betis’ journey to the UEFA Europa Conference League final, where they were ultimately defeated 4-1 by Chelsea.

How will Antony's signing benefoit Real Betis?

Recognizing his impact, Betis made it clear that securing Antony on a permanent basis was a top priority this summer. Pellegrini reportedly sees the 25-year-old as a cornerstone of his plans for the upcoming campaign.