 Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAntony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report

Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report

Manchester United confirmed they will no longer owe the player any further payments as part of his exit. The agreement includes a 50% profit sell-on clause, ensuring United will benefit financially if Betis sell Antony for a higher fee in the future.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Real Betis have finalised the permanent signing of Brazilian winger Antony from Manchester United in a deal reportedly worth €25 million (approx. ₹222 crore). The agreement includes a 50% profit sell-on clause, ensuring United will benefit financially if Betis sell Antony for a higher fee in the future.

According to The Athletic, both clubs had agreed in principle on the fee earlier this summer. However, negotiations dragged on as they struggled to resolve the issue of Antony's salary reduction. A compromise was eventually reached, with Manchester United confirming they will no longer owe the player any further payments as part of his exit.

As per the report, the final package includes up to €3 million (approx. ₹26.7 crore) in potential add-ons, taking the possible total value of the deal to €28 million (around ₹249 crore).

Read Also
Ugly Scenes! Real Betis Vs Como Friendly Match Turns Into Brawl As Players From Both Teams Throw...
article-image

Antony exits Manchester United

FPJ Shorts
Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report
Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report
India's ₹18,000-Crore Luggage Industry To Grow 5-7% Due To Rising Leisure, Corporate Travel
India's ₹18,000-Crore Luggage Industry To Grow 5-7% Due To Rising Leisure, Corporate Travel
‘Simple Hai! With Vivek Law’Podcast Crosses 50 Episode Mark, A Milestone In Making Money Simple For Every Indian
‘Simple Hai! With Vivek Law’Podcast Crosses 50 Episode Mark, A Milestone In Making Money Simple For Every Indian
LNMU UG Admission 2025: Registration Window For Vacant Seats Starts Today; Details Here
LNMU UG Admission 2025: Registration Window For Vacant Seats Starts Today; Details Here

Antony initially joined Manchester United in August 2022, reuniting with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in a blockbuster deal worth €95 million (approx. ₹845 crore) plus €5 million (₹44.5 crore) in add-ons — making him one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

However, the Brazilian's time at Old Trafford failed to live up to expectations. He struggled for form and consistency, leading to criticism and eventually falling out of favor. In January 2025, Antony was loaned to Real Betis in a move that has now become permanent.

In Spain, under the guidance of veteran coach Manuel Pellegrini, Antony rediscovered his confidence and form. He scored nine goals and contributed five assists in 26 appearances, playing a key role in Betis’ journey to the UEFA Europa Conference League final, where they were ultimately defeated 4-1 by Chelsea.

Read Also
Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Signed By Aston Villa For ₹154 Crore: Reports
article-image

How will Antony's signing benefoit Real Betis?

Recognizing his impact, Betis made it clear that securing Antony on a permanent basis was a top priority this summer. Pellegrini reportedly sees the 25-year-old as a cornerstone of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report

Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report

'Sort Of Kicked Out': AB de Villiers Makes Explosive Claim About Rahul Dravid's Exit From Rajasthan...

'Sort Of Kicked Out': AB de Villiers Makes Explosive Claim About Rahul Dravid's Exit From Rajasthan...

'Don't Remind Me Of That Please': Novak Djokovic Turns Emotional Remembering His Daughter's Birthday...

'Don't Remind Me Of That Please': Novak Djokovic Turns Emotional Remembering His Daughter's Birthday...

PKL 2025 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants...

PKL 2025 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants...

Dutch Grand Prix: Racing Bull Driver Isack Hadjar Breaks Trophy While Celebrating His Maiden F1...

Dutch Grand Prix: Racing Bull Driver Isack Hadjar Breaks Trophy While Celebrating His Maiden F1...