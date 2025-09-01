 Fastest Sacking In Bundesliga History! Bayer Leverkusen Get Rid Of Erik ten Hag Only After 2 Matches In Charge
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFastest Sacking In Bundesliga History! Bayer Leverkusen Get Rid Of Erik ten Hag Only After 2 Matches In Charge

Fastest Sacking In Bundesliga History! Bayer Leverkusen Get Rid Of Erik ten Hag Only After 2 Matches In Charge

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has borne the brunt of poor performances of Bayer Leverkusen after only two matches in charge. With Leverkusen not winning any of the two games that he as been in charge of, the think-tank has decided to sack him even though the CEO claimed it was a difficult decision to arrive to.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Erik ten Hag. | (Credits: X)

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has borne the brunt of poor performances of Bayer Leverkusen after only two matches in charge. The Dutch football manager's sacking is also the fastest in the history of Bundesliga, snapping the earlier record of five games.

Read Also
Harry Kane Given Beer Shower, Thomas Muller Honoured With Emotional Farewell As Bayern Munich...
article-image

After losing 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim on the opening weekend in the first league game, Leverkusen drew 3-3 against a 10-man side of Werder Bremen. Despite leading 2-0 and 3-1 at one stage, they couldn't win the contest.

Club Director Simon Rolfes told the website about the decision, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"Nobody wanted to take this step. However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this set-up is not feasible. This decision was not an easy one for us. We firmly believe in the quality of our team and will now do everything we can to take the next steps in our development with a new setup."

FPJ Shorts
'After Hydrogen Bomb, Narendra Modi Will Not Be Able To Show His Face': Rahul Gandhi Says More Exposes On 'Vote Thieft' Coming Soon - VIDEO
'After Hydrogen Bomb, Narendra Modi Will Not Be Able To Show His Face': Rahul Gandhi Says More Exposes On 'Vote Thieft' Coming Soon - VIDEO
'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success
'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success
Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New Recruitment Process
Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New Recruitment Process
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

The Dutch football manager's sacking is also the fastest in the history of Bundesliga, snapping the earlier record of five games. He was fired by Manchester United in October and joined Leverkusen as the manager.

"A parting of ways at this early stage of the season is painful" - Fernando Carro

Club director Fernando Carro stated that the move was necessary to remain committed to achieving their goals for the season, stating:

"A parting of ways at this early stage of the season is painful, but we felt it was necessary. We remain committed to achieving our goals for the season - and to do that, we need the best possible conditions at all levels and across the entire first team."

Leverkusen will next face Eintracht Frankfurt on September 13 at the BayArena.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Smile Please! Jasmine Paolini Recreates Her Iconic Viral US Open 2025 Photo During On-Court...

Smile Please! Jasmine Paolini Recreates Her Iconic Viral US Open 2025 Photo During On-Court...

Fastest Sacking In Bundesliga History! Bayer Leverkusen Get Rid Of Erik ten Hag Only After 2 Matches...

Fastest Sacking In Bundesliga History! Bayer Leverkusen Get Rid Of Erik ten Hag Only After 2 Matches...

WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Post Malone & Jelly Roll Vibe To CM Punk's Cult Of Personality Theme Song...

WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Post Malone & Jelly Roll Vibe To CM Punk's Cult Of Personality Theme Song...

38-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Stuns Fitness Experts After Clearing Tough Bronco Test: Reports

38-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Stuns Fitness Experts After Clearing Tough Bronco Test: Reports

Watch Your Step! Ball Kid Hilariously Slips On Court During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US...

Watch Your Step! Ball Kid Hilariously Slips On Court During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US...