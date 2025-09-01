Fastest Sacking In Bundesliga History! Bayer Leverkusen Get Rid Of Erik ten Hag Only After 2 Matches In Charge

Erik ten Hag. | (Credits: X)

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has borne the brunt of poor performances of Bayer Leverkusen after only two matches in charge. The Dutch football manager's sacking is also the fastest in the history of Bundesliga, snapping the earlier record of five games.

After losing 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim on the opening weekend in the first league game, Leverkusen drew 3-3 against a 10-man side of Werder Bremen. Despite leading 2-0 and 3-1 at one stage, they couldn't win the contest.

Club Director Simon Rolfes told the website about the decision, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"Nobody wanted to take this step. However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this set-up is not feasible. This decision was not an easy one for us. We firmly believe in the quality of our team and will now do everything we can to take the next steps in our development with a new setup."

"A parting of ways at this early stage of the season is painful" - Fernando Carro

Club director Fernando Carro stated that the move was necessary to remain committed to achieving their goals for the season, stating:

"A parting of ways at this early stage of the season is painful, but we felt it was necessary. We remain committed to achieving our goals for the season - and to do that, we need the best possible conditions at all levels and across the entire first team."

Leverkusen will next face Eintracht Frankfurt on September 13 at the BayArena.