Football Transfer News: Manchester United Set To Sign Young Belgian Goalkeeper Senne Lammens

Image: Football on TNT Sports/smallbigyapper/X

Manchester United have reached a full agreement with Royal Antwerp to sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens for a fee of 21 million plus add-ons, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old is set to join the Premier League giants immediately, with a medical scheduled to finalize the move.

Lammens, who came through the youth ranks at Club Brugge before making the switch to Royal Antwerp, has been one of Belgium’s most promising young goalkeepers. Known for his shot-stopping ability, composure under pressure, and strong presence in the box, he impressed during Antwerp’s domestic campaign and their UEFA Champions League run.

The deal includes performance-based add-ons, which could raise the total fee depending on Lammens' progress and appearances, as reported by David Ornstein. Once the medical is completed, the official signing will follow, making Lammens a Manchester United player in what could be a crucial addition to Ruben Amorim’s squad.

While Manchester United already have senior options like Andre Onana, the signing of Lammens reflects a strategic investment in youth and long-term squad depth. With the club aiming to compete on multiple fronts, adding another talented goalkeeper provides valuable cover and development potential.

The move is also seen as part of United’s renewed focus on smart, data-driven recruitment, identifying high-upside talent from across Europe. Lammens’ arrival continues that trend, and fans will be eager to see how the young Belgian integrates into the squad in the coming weeks.

Manchester United Unveil New Signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha & Benjamin Sesko To Roaring Old Trafford Crowd; Video

Manchester United delighted their supporters at Old Trafford by officially unveiling summer signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko ahead of their pre-season friendly against Fiorentina. The club shared the moment on X with the caption, “Our summer signings were welcomed by the Old Trafford faithful before our match against Fiorentina,” capturing the excitement surrounding the new arrivals.

Each player was introduced to the crowd individually, walking out onto the pitch to warm applause and cheers from the stands. Mbeumo, fresh from an impressive spell at Brentford, offers versatility and pace on the wings, while Cunha, known for his creativity and flair, strengthens United’s attacking midfield options. Sesko, one of Europe’s most highly rated young strikers, brings height, movement and a lethal finishing touch to the squad.

The unveiling added to the buzz of the day as United geared up to face Fiorentina in their latest pre-season test. Fans saw the moment as a statement of ambition from the club, with the trio expected to play key roles in the upcoming season. The atmosphere in the stadium reflected optimism and anticipation, as supporters welcomed the new signings into the United family.