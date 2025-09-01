38-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Stuns Fitness Experts After Clearing Tough Bronco Test: Reports

Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Indian ODI cricket captain Rohit Sharma has amazed fans and fitness experts by mastering the Bronco Test at the age of 38, a feat that even many younger players struggle with.

According to The Indian Express report, the suggestion to add this new regimen came from the Indian team’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux, with head coach Gautam Gambhir also on the same page. The new test has been introduced after the fitness levels of a couple of fast bowlers were not found to the mark during the recent five-Test series in England.

What Is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test is a tough running challenge used to measure a player’s fitness and stamina. Here's how it works:

A player runs 20 meters, then 40 meters, then 60 meters and repeats this cycle five times, without stopping.

In total, it covers 1,200 meters, and players must finish it in under 6 minutes to be considered very fit.

It’s a test that pushes your lungs and legs to the limit, with no rest breaks, making it harder than the older Yo-Yo Test, which had short pauses between runs.

Why Is This Test Important?

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) introduced this test to make sure players are in top shape, especially with cricket becoming faster and more demanding. The Bronco Test helps coaches see who has real endurance, not just strength.

Rohit’s Impressive Achievement

At 38, most cricketers slow down or even retire. But Rohit not only completed the Bronco Test, he “mastered” it. This shows his strong dedication to fitness and his role as a leader who leads by example.

Even AB de Villiers, the former South African cricketer, once said the Bronco Test was “one of the worst” because it made his lungs burn. So for Rohit to pass it so well at his age is truly inspiring.