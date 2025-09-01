 38-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Stuns Fitness Experts After Clearing Tough Bronco Test: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports38-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Stuns Fitness Experts After Clearing Tough Bronco Test: Reports

38-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Stuns Fitness Experts After Clearing Tough Bronco Test: Reports

At 38, most cricketers slow down or even retire. But Rohit not only completed the Bronco Test, he “mastered” it. This shows his strong dedication to fitness and his role as a leader who leads by example.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Indian ODI cricket captain Rohit Sharma has amazed fans and fitness experts by mastering the Bronco Test at the age of 38, a feat that even many younger players struggle with.

According to The Indian Express report, the suggestion to add this new regimen came from the Indian team’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux, with head coach Gautam Gambhir also on the same page. The new test has been introduced after the fitness levels of a couple of fast bowlers were not found to the mark during the recent five-Test series in England.

What Is the Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test is a tough running challenge used to measure a player’s fitness and stamina. Here's how it works:

FPJ Shorts
'After Hydrogen Bomb, Narendra Modi Will Not Be Able To Show His Face': Rahul Gandhi Says More Exposes On 'Vote Thieft' Coming Soon - VIDEO
'After Hydrogen Bomb, Narendra Modi Will Not Be Able To Show His Face': Rahul Gandhi Says More Exposes On 'Vote Thieft' Coming Soon - VIDEO
'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success
'That’s American Dream': New York Governor Greets Indian Chef Of Popular Croissant Outlet, Applauds His Success
Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New Recruitment Process
Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New Recruitment Process
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4
MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

A player runs 20 meters, then 40 meters, then 60 meters and repeats this cycle five times, without stopping.

In total, it covers 1,200 meters, and players must finish it in under 6 minutes to be considered very fit.

It’s a test that pushes your lungs and legs to the limit, with no rest breaks, making it harder than the older Yo-Yo Test, which had short pauses between runs.

Read Also
'Disgusting, Heartless, And Inhuman': S Sreesanth's Wife Slams Lalit Modi & Michael Clarke For...
article-image
Read Also
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Suryakumar Yadav Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With His Wife Devisha Ahead Of Asia Cup...
article-image

Why Is This Test Important?

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) introduced this test to make sure players are in top shape, especially with cricket becoming faster and more demanding. The Bronco Test helps coaches see who has real endurance, not just strength.

Rohit’s Impressive Achievement

At 38, most cricketers slow down or even retire. But Rohit not only completed the Bronco Test, he “mastered” it. This shows his strong dedication to fitness and his role as a leader who leads by example.

Even AB de Villiers, the former South African cricketer, once said the Bronco Test was “one of the worst” because it made his lungs burn. So for Rohit to pass it so well at his age is truly inspiring.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Smile Please! Jasmine Paolini Recreates Her Iconic Viral US Open 2025 Photo During On-Court...

Smile Please! Jasmine Paolini Recreates Her Iconic Viral US Open 2025 Photo During On-Court...

Fastest Sacking In Bundesliga History! Bayer Leverkusen Get Rid Of Erik ten Hag Only After 2 Matches...

Fastest Sacking In Bundesliga History! Bayer Leverkusen Get Rid Of Erik ten Hag Only After 2 Matches...

WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Post Malone & Jelly Roll Vibe To CM Punk's Cult Of Personality Theme Song...

WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Post Malone & Jelly Roll Vibe To CM Punk's Cult Of Personality Theme Song...

38-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Stuns Fitness Experts After Clearing Tough Bronco Test: Reports

38-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Stuns Fitness Experts After Clearing Tough Bronco Test: Reports

Watch Your Step! Ball Kid Hilariously Slips On Court During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US...

Watch Your Step! Ball Kid Hilariously Slips On Court During Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US...