Ganpati Bappa Morya! Suryakumar Yadav Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With His Wife Devisha Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video

Image: InstantBollywood/Varinder Chawla

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav paid a heartfelt visit to Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati along with his wife Devisha Shetty, seeking blessings ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. With the continental tournament set to begin on September 9, the couple’s spiritual outing drew warm attention from fans and the cricketing community alike.

Dressed in traditional attire, Suryakumar was seen in a simple yet elegant kurta, while Devisha complemented him in a graceful ethnic outfit. The two offered prayers at the revered pandal, known for attracting lakhs of devotees during the Ganesh Chaturthi season. Pictures and videos from their visit quickly circulated on social media, where fans praised the couple’s humility and devotion.

Suryakumar, known for his explosive batting and innovation on the field, has been named captain for the Asia Cup 2025. His visit to Lalbaugcha Raja is seen as both a personal and symbolic gesture, a quiet moment of faith before the high-pressure battles that await him in the coming days.

This is not the first time the dynamic batter has made a spiritual stop before a major tournament. Over the years, he has often spoken about his belief in divine energy and the strength it gives him, especially during demanding phases in his career.

As India prepares to chase continental glory in the Asia Cup, fans are hopeful that blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja, coupled with Suryakumar's form and experience, will play a part in bringing success to the Men in Blue.

Tilak Varma Seeks Divine Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Pics

As the countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 begins, young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma made a spiritual stop before heading into the high-pressure tournament. The talented left-hander visited the revered Tirupati Balaji temple to seek divine blessings ahead of the continental event, which is set to kick off on September 9.

Tilak took to Instagram to share photos from his temple visit, simply captioned, "Devotion," a word that echoed the emotion on his face in the serene post. Wearing traditional attire, Tilak stood in front of the sacred shrine, offering prayers and drawing inspiration from the divine before representing India on one of cricket's biggest regional stages.

The heartfelt moment quickly gained traction among fans and followers, many praising his humility and grounded approach despite his rising stardom. Several users flooded the comments section with wishes for a strong Asia Cup performance, while others appreciated the young cricketer's spiritual values.

As India eyes the Asia Cup crown, Tilak’s visit to Tirupati may well become a lucky charm in what promises to be an intense and closely fought tournament.