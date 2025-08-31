Unbelievable Scenes! Shai Hope Gets Out Hit-Wicket Off A Wide Ball In Bizarre CPL 2025 Dismissal; Video 

Image: CPL T20/X

In a moment that left fans and commentators alike in disbelief, Shai Hope of the Guyana Amazon Warriors was dismissed in one of the most bizarre ways imaginable during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

While batting at a steady 39 runs off 28 balls, Hope attempted a reverse ramp shot to a delivery from Knight Riders' bowler Terrance Hinds. The ball was well outside the off-stump, and Hope, aiming for a stylish shot, lost his balance and inadvertently struck the stumps with the toe end of his bat.

This rare occurrence resulted in a 'hit wicket' dismissal off a wide ball, an event so unusual that it has quickly become a talking point among cricket enthusiasts.

Trinbago Knight Riders crush Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets

Despite Hope's unfortunate exit, the Warriors managed to post a competitive total of 163/9, thanks to valuable contributions from Romario Shepherd (19), Dwaine Pretorius (21), and Quentin Sampson (25). On the bowling front, Akeal Hosein was the standout performer for the Knight Riders, claiming 3 wickets for 27 runs. Terrance Hinds also made significant contributions with 2 wickets for 35 runs. Mohammad Amir, Andre Russell, and Sunil Narine each chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In the chase, the Knight Riders' openers, Alex Hales (74) and Colin Munro (52), put on an explosive 116-run partnership, setting the stage for a comfortable victory. Although the Warriors' captain, Imran Tahir, bowled a magical spell, taking 4 wickets for 27 runs, it wasn't enough to halt the Knight Riders, who won the match comprehensively by six wickets.

This incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and often humorous nature of cricket, where even the most seasoned players can find themselves in the most unexpected situations.