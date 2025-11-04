Beware South Africa! Yashasvi Jaiswal Warms Up For IND vs SA Tests With Ranji Trophy Masterclass

Yashasvi Jaiswal | Credits: Twitter

Yashasvi Jaiswal has fired a stern warning to South Africa ahead of the two-match Test series. The IND vs SA series kicks off on November 14, forming a crucial part of India's World Test Championship cycle. Jaiswal warmed up for the challenge by featuring in the Ranji Trophy, adding another century to his name.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off rescue act for Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his rich vein of form at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The left-hander scored a half-century in the first innings as Mumbai were bundled out for 254. His 67 was the top score as the 41-time champions conceded a 337-run lead to Rajasthan.

With his side down and out, Jaiswal pulled off a stunning rescue act to secure a draw. The 23-year-old scored in his typical fashion, relying on finding the gaps. He scored 156 off just 174 balls, striking at an eye catching 89.66. Jaiswal's efforts meant that Mumbai rescued a point.

The Jaipur stadium is adopted home in the IPL having been part of the Rajasthan Royals since 2019. The 23-year-old showcased his know-how of the conditions on offer when the likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Ajinkya Rahane struggled. Jaiswal was cheered on by fans throughout his innings and was mobbed by fans at the team bus.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yashasvi Jaiswal's form bodes well for India

Jaiswal will don the India whites in less than two weeks in the IND vs SA test series. The World test champions are fresh from their drawn series in Pakistan and will pose a different challenge to Jaiswal.

The left-hander's form should have coach Gautam Gambhir rest a little easy. Jaiswal is crucial to India's chances to adding another series win, and the Mumbai batter seems to be up for the task with runs under his belt.