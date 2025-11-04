'Hope You Remember...': Jemimah Rodrigues Playfully Reminds Sunil Gavaskar Of His Promise After Team India's Historic ICC Women's World Cup Win; Video

Image: Jemimah Rodrigues/BCCI/X/Instagram

Following India’s historic triumph at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, one of its most memorable moments came not just on the field but in the delightful exchange between veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and rising star Jemimah Rodrigues. Gavaskar had promised that if India’s women’s team won the World Cup, he would sing a song together with Rodrigues, guitar in hand. Now, with the victory secured, Rodrigues cheekily reminded him of that promise.

India clinched the title after triumphing over South Africa in the final by 52 runs, marking a landmark achievement for women’s cricket in the country. In the wake of the win, Gavaskar posted his congratulations and affirmed the performance as “a moment to savour in the history of Indian cricket”. Ahead of the final match while speaking with India Today, he had mused: “If India win the World Cup, she and I, if she’s okay with it, will sing a song together. She’ll have her guitar, and I’ll sing along.” At that moment, it seemed a light-hearted aside, but with the trophy now in hand, the banter turned into a fun focal point.

Rodrigues seized the opportunity. Through an Instagram video, she addressed Gavaskar: “Hi Sunil Gavaskar sir, I saw your message and you said that if India win the World Cup we both will sing a song together. So I’m ready with my guitar, hope you’re ready with your mic. Lots of love, sir. Thank you for everything.” The clip underscored the camaraderie and joy accompanying the team’s success, transforming what could have been a mere congratulatory exchange into a charming moment of connection across generations.

As the team prepares for celebrations, public appearances and future challenges, that guitar duet has now become a little tradition in the making. It reminds us that moments of greatness on the field can spark off-field bonds, laughter and shared human experience. And when the mic meets the strings, it may just be one more anthem for Indian cricket’s new chapter.

'If You Are Envious...': Shikha Pandey Fires Shot At Jemimah Rodrigues' Critics After Team India's Iconic ICC Women's World Cup Title Win

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey joined the wave of heartfelt tributes as India celebrated their historic maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lifting the trophy and ushering in a golden chapter for women’s cricket in the country. Amid the nationwide celebration, Pandey took to X to applaud one of the tournament’s standout performers: Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, whose grit, consistency, and composure under pressure played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign, earned widespread admiration from fans and cricketing peers alike. Pandey’s message captured that sentiment with affection and humour. She posted, “Just putting this out for anyone who needs to hear the obvious - Yes, Jemi is God’s favourite child and if you are envious..umm..sorry, no one can help you!”

Her playful yet heartfelt remark highlighted the admiration within the cricket fraternity for Rodrigues’ talent and temperament. Pandey’s words also reflected the camaraderie and pride shared among former and current players as India reached this once-elusive milestone in women’s cricket.

Rodrigues’ performances, defined by her fearless strokeplay, maturity, and infectious energy, became a cornerstone of India’s success. As celebrations continue across the nation, tributes like Pandey’s underscore not just a world title, but a monumental breakthrough powered by self-belief, sisterhood, and sporting excellence.