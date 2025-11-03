 'Take Painkillers And Play': Jemimah Rodrigues’ Old Podcast On Period Pain & Women’s Struggles In Cricket Goes Viral After India’s World Cup 2025 Triumph - VIDEO
The video, taken from her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s BeerBiceps podcast, has re-surfaced after India’s grand win, reminding fans of the unseen challenges faced by women cricketers both on and off the field.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Jemimah Rodrigues | Photo: Twitter/@JemiRodrigues

Mumbai, November 3: As the nation celebrates its historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 victory, an old video of cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has gone viral on social media. The video, taken from her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s BeerBiceps podcast, has re-surfaced after India’s grand win, reminding fans of the unseen challenges faced by women cricketers both on and off the field.

Pain and Emotional Struggle

In the video, Jemimah speaks candidly about the physical pain and emotional struggles women athletes experience during menstruation. “Period pain is so severe that we are unable to walk at times,” she said in the podcast. Jemimah also talked about how menstruation drains energy, affects performance and impacts the overall well-being of players during tournaments.

She shed light on the mental strength and resilience required to perform at the international level despite such difficulties. “We push through the pain because we love the game and we play for our country,” she said, highlighting the determination and sacrifice behind every performance.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Stellar World Cup 2025 Performance

Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as one of the standout performers in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign, playing a key role in both the semi-final and final matches.

In the semi-final against Australia, Rodrigues delivered one of the greatest knocks in women’s cricket history - an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls - to guide India in a record-breaking chase of 339 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Her innings, featuring 14 fours and 2 sixes, anchored India’s chase after early wickets fell, helping the team secure a five-wicket victory with nine balls to spare. The chase also set a new record for the highest successful run chase in Women’s World Cup history.

However, in the finals against South Africa, Jemimah managed to score only 24 runs off 37 balls with a single boundary. India managed to beat South Africa by 52 runs and lift their maiden World Cup trophy.

article-image

Has Perception of Women in Cricket Really Changed?

While India’s World Cup win has brought immense pride, Jemimah’s resurfaced video has sparked important discussions about the perception and struggles of women in sports. In a recent interview, when asked if gender ever came in her way, Jemimah said that although progress has been made, “there’s still a long way to go in terms of equal respect, facilities, and recognition.”

