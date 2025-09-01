Union Minister Piyush Goyal Announces Launch of Sansad Khel Mahotsav in North Mumbai

Piyush Goyal speaks. |

North Mumbai should have top-quality sports facilities that are accessible to the poorest of the poor, the constituency’s MP and Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal said, while announcing the launch of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav at Kandivali West today.

The event marked the beginning of an ambitious sporting movement aimed at fostering fitness, leadership, and a strong sports culture across North Mumbai.

Extending warm greetings with “Majha Namaskar Mumbai!”, Goyal invoked the blessings of Lord Ganpati for joy, enthusiasm, and prosperity. He also paid tribute to the legendary “Hockey Wizard” Major Dhyan Chand ji, recalling his unparalleled contribution to Indian sports, and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message that “Khel ke maidan se nikli urja, desh ke bhavishya ko disha deti hai.”

About Sansad Khel Mahotsav

Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed that the mega sporting festival will be held from 21st September to 25th December 2025 with a clear vision to promote sports and fitness while connecting communities under the Fit India Movement.

He also outlined the features of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav:

• Grassroots Talent Hunt: Identifying hidden talent and honoring local Fit India Leaders.

• Inclusive Competitions: Multi-level contests from block level to parliamentary constituency level, covering youth, women, senior citizens, and the differently-abled.

• Sports Line-Up: Cricket, Badminton, Football, Kabaddi, and traditional Mallakhamba.

Nearly one lakh participants across 30–35 sporting disciplines are expected to take part, making it one of the largest community-driven sporting movements in the city.

Highlighting India’s growing global sporting presence, Goyal applauded Sairaj Pardeshi’s gold medal win at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 and Divya Deshmukh’s achievement of becoming a Grandmaster at FIDE. He said these victories are “not just medals, but a declaration of a New Bharat.”

Key Announcements by Union Minister Piyush Goyal

At the soft launch, Shri Goyal made several important commitments to strengthen sports infrastructure and accessibility in North Mumbai:

• The SAI Sports Complex in North Mumbai will be developed under a PPP (Public–Private Partnership) model as a world-class sports platform.

• He assured that no land allotted for sports will be diverted for clubs, elite memberships, or commercial activities such as marriages.

• He called for identification of BMC grounds to be used by sporting talent, especially from economically weaker sections and common citizens.

• A dedicated corpus may be created to fund sports infrastructure for the underprivileged.

• Shri Goyal strongly underlined that public land will not be allowed to be converted into private properties. In case of misuse, allotments will be cancelled.

He appealed to the general public, people’s representatives, and local communities to remain vigilant and report any misuse of public land.

Reiterating his vision, Union Minister and MP North Mumbai, Shri Piyush Goyal said:

“North Mumbai should have top-quality sports facilities that are accessible to the poorest of the poor. Star cricketer Rohit Sharma came from North Mumbai, and this land has the potential to create 100s of such players.”

Concluding the launch, he appealed to the youth and community with a powerful message:

“Kheloge-kudoge to banoge champion, leader & proud citizen of Amchi Mumbai and Viksit Bharat.”

The Sansad Khel Mahotsav is set to become more than just a sporting event it is a movement uniting North Mumbai through sports, fitness, and community spirit, paving the way for a healthier and more empowered India.

Piyush also informed that a committee that includes prominent sportspersons/coaches, professionals will recommend the modalities to host the Saansad Khel Mahotsav in Uttar Mumbai. He said there should be a social movement for awareness about sports and fitness. Official agencies like Sports Authority of India & BMC can also be used for facilitating access to sports facilities. Local BJP karyakartas have been asked to be involved in this.

He further said that participation by 100000(one lakh) sportspersons is expected in about 30-35 sporting events in Uttar Mumbai.