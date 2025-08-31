 Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Signed By Aston Villa For ₹154 Crore: Reports
Swedish defender Victor Lindelof has officially signed up with Aston Villa as he will join the club from Manchester United as the deal has reportedly been inked for €15m (₹1,54,47,75,000) deal. According to reports, medical examination is underway and the contract is signed until the year 2027, with the option to extend till 2028.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Victor Lindelof. | (Image Credits: X)

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are currently at 18th spot in the ongoing season of the Premier League after winning and losing one each in two matches. As for Manchester United, they have their own share of struggles, losing one game and winning game alongside a draw.

The Red Devils were notably knocked out of the reckoning of Carabao Cup after a shocking defeat to Grimsby Town of League two after a shocking 23 penalties. It happened to be only the second occasion in 30 years that Manchester United had been knocked out of Carabao Cup in the second round; however, it was the worst defeat of Ruben Amorim's nine-month tenure as in-charge.

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford on Saturday after goals from Josh Cullen, Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes, giving themselves some redemption.

