Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Signed By Aston Villa For ₹154 Crore: Reports

Victor Lindelof. | (Image Credits: X)

Swedish defender Victor Lindelof has officially signed up with Aston Villa as he will join the club from Manchester United as the deal has reportedly been inked for €15m (₹1,54,47,75,000) deal. According to reports, medical examination is underway and the contract is signed until the year 2027, with the option to extend till 2028.

Lindelof began his career with Vasteras SK in 2009 and stayed in the club until 2011 but managed no goal during that tenure. He played for the likes of Benfica B and Benfica between 2012 to 2017 before joining the Manchester United. He made 65 appearances for Manchester United since joining Manchester United in 2017.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 31-year-old Swedish footballer will hope for some change of fortunes after joining Aston Villa.

Aston Villa languishing at 18th position after winning and losing one each in Premier League 2025

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are currently at 18th spot in the ongoing season of the Premier League after winning and losing one each in two matches. As for Manchester United, they have their own share of struggles, losing one game and winning game alongside a draw.

The Red Devils were notably knocked out of the reckoning of Carabao Cup after a shocking defeat to Grimsby Town of League two after a shocking 23 penalties. It happened to be only the second occasion in 30 years that Manchester United had been knocked out of Carabao Cup in the second round; however, it was the worst defeat of Ruben Amorim's nine-month tenure as in-charge.

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford on Saturday after goals from Josh Cullen, Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes, giving themselves some redemption.