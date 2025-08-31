Video: Virender Sehwag & His Son Aaryavir Seen Bonding On The Sidelines Of DPL 2025 Final In Delhi

Virender Sehwag and Aryavir. | (Credits: X)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was seen having a friendly chat with his son Aryavir on the sidelines of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on August 31, Sunday. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the retired Indian cricketer was all smiles.

With the final of the DPL being hosted by the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sehwag, who is the brand ambassador of the tournament, made an appearance. His son Aaryavir marked his DPL debut against the East Delhi Riders, plying his trade for the Central Delhi Kings. Much like his father, Aaryavir played an attacking brand of cricket, hammering four boundaries in his 16-ball 22 as the Kings eventually won by 62 runs.

But he was stunningly dropped for the final against the West Delhi Lions.

West Delhi Lions on the verge of title victory

Although the Central Delhi Kings made 173 in their stipulated 20 overs on the back of half-centuries from Yugal Saini (65) and Pranshu Vijayran (50*), the total may well be inadequate to defend. Manan Bharadwaj and Shivank Vashisht claimed two scalps each. At the time of writing this, the Lions needed only 27 off 24 deliveries, with the in-form Lions skipper Nitish Rana still at the crease alongside Hrithik Shokeen.

Rana has particularly been in fiery form in the last two matches, headlined by an unbeaten 134 off 55 deliveries against defending champions South Delhi Superstarz, followed by 45 from 26 balls against the East Delhi Riders. The West Delhi Lions have lost only four wickets thus far, with Krish Yadav (13), Ankit Kumar (20), Ayush Doseja (0) and Mayank Gusain (15) departing.