Sportvot x FPJ: Jolly Gymkhana Win Inaugural U-12 Inter Club Football Tournament

Mumbai, August 30, 2025 The 1st U-12 Inter Club Football Tournament at Jolly Gymkhana, Mumbai, concluded with thrilling matches that kept fans and parents glued to the sidelines. With 16 teams competing for the top honor, the young footballers displayed grit, determination, and flair on the field, making the inaugural edition a grand success.

The day began with Willingdon Gymkhana setting the tone, defeating Don Bosco Sports Club 4-2 in the opening clash. Soon after, Real Mumbai Football Club edged past Total Football Club 3-2, and carried forward their momentum with another tight 1-0 victory over Garwar Football Club. However, their winning streak came to a halt as Don Bosco Sports Club bounced back in style, thrashing Real Mumbai 5-1 in a high-scoring encounter.

On the other side of the draw, Rising Star Football Club stunned Willingdon Gymkhana 1-0, showcasing defensive resilience and clinical finishing. Meanwhile, Adnan7 Soccer School Mumbai edged NYFC United 1-0 in a nail-biting contest, while CY Sports Club Mumbai outclassed hosts Jolly Gymkhana 1-0 in a close-fought battle. But Jolly Gymkhana didn’t take long to bounce back, defeating

Simbion Football Club 2-0 to keep their title hopes alive. The ultimate showdown came in the grand final between Jolly Gymkhana and Rising Star Football Club. In a tense and evenly matched contest, Jolly Gymkhana rose to the occasion and secured a 2-1 victory, sending their supporters into wild celebrations. With that triumph, Jolly Gymkhana were crowned champions of the 1st U-12 Inter Club Football Tournament 2025, marking a proud moment for the hosts.

Adding to the excitement, the Player of the Tournament award went to Dhyaan Praful Mavani, whose consistent performances and attacking brilliance made him a standout. Meanwhile, the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament title was awarded to Altamash Shaik, whose heroic saves proved crucial for his team throughout the competition.