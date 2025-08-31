Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To Smoke Emanating From His Vehicle; Pic

Lando Norris was forced to retire. | (Credits: X)

A heartbreaking picture from the Dutch Grand Prix race emerged as Lando Norris was seen keeping his head down in dismay after being forced to retire despite being close to a win. With only seven laps to go, Norris was forced to retire as his vehicle stopped in a cloud of smoke, as announced by himself on phone.

The chaotic race was eventually won by Australia's Oscar Piastri as it proved to be his seventh victory in 13 races this very season. The dramatic race also featured crashes from Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, with the former sinking to a new low despite being massively experienced.

Watch the below visuals shared by Formula 1:

"It's going to take some magic" - Lando Norris

The British driver had said prior to Sunday's race that is incredibly difficult to get the better of Piastri, stating, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"It's going to take some magic, some good strategy or incredible tyre saving or something. But it's normally pretty difficult to overtake in the first place. It's even harder to do that behind your team-mate. So, I'll see what I can dream of tonight."

Following the race, Norris stated:

"It's close. It's been close the whole weekend so easily could go one way or the other. A little bit disappointing to not be on pole but not the end of the world either

Piastri, the Aussie driver, had already pipped Norris by 0.012 seconds on Saturday. Although Norris had won three out of the past four races, it wasn't to be on Sunday. He claimed:

"That's the definition of peaking at the right time. There have just been a couple of corners where I have not been able to go faster, I still didn't do that but I found some time in other places."

Max Verstappen stood second in the race.