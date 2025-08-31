Video: Lewis Hamilton's Wretched Run Continues After Crashing His Ferrari In Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was incredibly sad after being knocked out. (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Star Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton faced a heartbreaking exit at the Dutch Grand Prix after crashing his Ferrari, hitting a new low on August 31, Sunday. The 40-year-old seven-time F1 world champion, positioned at seventh spot, crashed onto a wall at a banked turn three at Zandvoort at lap 24 and was seen picking up the pieces following the crash.