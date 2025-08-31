 Video: Lewis Hamilton's Wretched Run Continues After Crashing His Ferrari In Dutch Grand Prix
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Lewis Hamilton's Wretched Run Continues After Crashing His Ferrari In Dutch Grand Prix

Video: Lewis Hamilton's Wretched Run Continues After Crashing His Ferrari In Dutch Grand Prix

Star Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton faced a heartbreaking exit at the Dutch Grand Prix after crashing his Ferrari, hitting a new low on August 31, Sunday. The 40-year-old seven-time F1 world champion, positioned at seventh spot, crashed onto a wall at a banked turn three at Zandvoort at lap 24 and was seen picking up the pieces following the crash.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Lewis Hamilton was incredibly sad after being knocked out. (R). | (Image Credits: X)

Star Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton faced a heartbreaking exit at the Dutch Grand Prix after crashing his Ferrari, hitting a new low on August 31, Sunday. The 40-year-old seven-time F1 world champion, positioned at seventh spot, crashed onto a wall at a banked turn three at Zandvoort at lap 24 and was seen picking up the pieces following the crash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Lewis Hamilton's Wretched Run Continues After Crashing His Ferrari In Dutch Grand Prix

Video: Lewis Hamilton's Wretched Run Continues After Crashing His Ferrari In Dutch Grand Prix

'Tum Log Bahut Bade Log Ho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Paparazzi Goes Viral At...

'Tum Log Bahut Bade Log Ho': Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Conversation With Paparazzi Goes Viral At...

'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On...

'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On...

Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Signed By Aston Villa For ₹154 Crore: Reports

Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Signed By Aston Villa For ₹154 Crore: Reports

'Phone Toh Uthaaya Na?': Manoj Tiwary's Veiled Dig At MS Dhoni Viral After Reports Surface Of BCCI...

'Phone Toh Uthaaya Na?': Manoj Tiwary's Veiled Dig At MS Dhoni Viral After Reports Surface Of BCCI...