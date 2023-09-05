Rohit Sharma On India's Squad For ICC World Cup 2023: 'Possibly The Best 15 We Could Get, Some Will Miss Out'

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday announced the national squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 and addressed the issue of the players that have missed out from the 15-member group.

The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar named a strong squad for the upcoming tournament in India with Rohit as the captain and Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

Notable Absentees

The only differences between the Indian team playing in the Asia Cup and the World Cup squad are that of Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, who have been omitted from the final 15.

Sanju Samson, who is in Sri Lanka as a reserve player, also misses out while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been ignored again by the team management and selectors.

"Some of the guys will miss out, it's hard but it happens. I have been there myself, you just have to keep your chin up.

"We looked at the balance and this is possibly the best 15 that we could get.

"I just want everyone to be fit and available on game day so we could pick the best team to take on the opposition," Rohit said at the press conference in Kandy.

"There's no pressure in the World Cup. We will just go and play as per our ability," the Hitman said on India not winning an ICC title in the last 10 years.

India Squad For ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)