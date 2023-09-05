Asia Cup 2023: 'No Room For Complacency', Rohit Sharma Warns As Team India Reaches Super 4 Stage

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India captain Rohit Sharma on Monday admitted that his side has not played its best cricket in the Asia Cup so far and needs improvement in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

India's first game against arch-rivals Pakistan was washed out and they beat minnows Nepal by 10 wickets on Monday under the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-interrupted match to make it to the Super 4.

"We haven't been at our best, but a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was below-par." Rohit and Shubman Gill remained not out on 74 and 67 respectively while chasing a revised target of 145 in 23 overs. "To start with, there were some nerves, but once I got my eye in, I wanted to cash in and get my team home."

On the flick-sweep shot which got him a six, he said, "I just wanted to chip it over short fine leg, there was no intention to clear deep backward square leg, but bats these days are so good." Asked about the India World Cup team to be picked here on Tuesday, Rohit said, "When we came here, in the back of our mind we knew what our (World Cup) 15 would look like, except maybe one or two spots."

Shubman Gill disappointed by his scratchy innings against Pakistan:

"We can't really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one." Gill said he and Rohit complemented each other during their unbroken 147-run stand for the opening wicket.

"Quite disappointed with the way I got out day before yesterday. Important that I finished it off tonight with Rohit bhai, and we did it," he said.

The Men in Blue are likely to play their next match on September 10th against Pakistan.

