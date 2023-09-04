Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan To Face Sri Lanka In Must-Win Match On Tuesday

Afghanistan cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will square off in what will be the 6th match of Asia Cup 2023 and the iconic Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore is slated to host the contest on Tuesday. The match looms as a must-win fixture for Afghanistan, having suffered a heavy 89-run loss to Bangladesh in Lahore on Sunday.

Afghanistan's spin-bowling attack, one of the best in the world at the moment, could not make the required penetration during their contest against Bangladesh. Between the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb ur Rahman, only one wicket was to be seen as Mujeeb picked up figures of 10-0-62-1. Bangladesh went on to smash 334 in their allotted 50 overs, while Afghanistan could make only 245 as Ibrahim Zadran top-scored with 75.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, beat Bangladesh to open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign and scraped off a five-wicket win. Bowling first, the Island Nation bowled Bangladesh out for 162 and chased it down after half-centuries from Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Where to watch Asia Cup 2023 game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan?

The game will be broadcast on Star Sports, while the live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan comprehensively in 2022 Asia Cup game:

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka had the wood over Afghanistan in their 2022 Asia Cup clash held in Dubai. Batting first, Afghanistan made an imposing 175 in 20 overs Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a 45-ball 84. However, Dasun Shanaka's men chased it down with 5 deliveries and 4 wickets to spare.

With the format changed to 50-over cricket, Afghanistan are likely to face a bigger challenge.

