 Asia Cup 2023: BCCI Boss Roger Binny, Rajiv Shukla Get Grand Welcome In Lahore, Pose Hand-In-Hand With PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf; See Pic
PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf welcomed BCCI President Roger Binny and Chairman Rajiv Shukla to Lahore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
article-image

In a landmark moment, BCCI President President Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla have reached Lahore and were welcomed in grand fashion by PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf. Both Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla are likely to witness the Asia Cup 2023 clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan set to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

article-image

It emerged that both Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla accepted PCB's invitation and will be in Lahore from September 4th to 7th and will watch two Asia Cup games from the famous stadium. The PCB also invited the pair with their respective spouses for an official dinner to be hosted by the board members at the Governor’s House in Lahore on September 4.

It's worth noting that Shukla was part of the Indian team contingent when Sourav Ganguly captained the Men in Blue to a historic series win in 2004. Due to the strained political relations between India and Pakistan, both teams now only play in the ICC tournaments and Asia Cup competitions instead of bilateral series.

article-image

"I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan" - Roger Binny

Earlier, Binny stated that he has no problems going to Pakistan as the people there are quite hospitable. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"Vice President Rajiv Shukla and I will arrive in Pakistan on September 4. I have no hesitation in going to Pakistan. My visits to Pakistan were always memorable, Pakistanis are very hospitable. Matches between Pakistan and India are important for cricket."

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have played in this Asia Cup tournament once, but the game was washed out after the first innings.

